GRMC suspends visitation, overnight watchers

Guam Regional Medical City has suspended visitation at the hospital as of 9 p.m. Thursday in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Visitation for overnight watchers will be suspended at 9 a.m. today.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, hospital officials said exceptions for overnight watchers will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for patients who are critically ill or on comfort care.

The suspension of visiting hours will affect all departments at GRMC.

The only other exception will be for children brought to the emergency room who may need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

"GRMC regrets the need to make this decision, but it is vital to ensure the continuing safety of our patients and health care providers and workers during this critical time," the release states.