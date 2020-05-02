GRMC to ease visitation restrictions May 4

Guam Regional Medical City will begin easing restrictions that were imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 4, the private hospital will institute updated visitation policies that take precautions against the spread of the virus that causes the respiratory illness, including social distancing and requiring masks at all times while in the hospital.

Everyone entering GRMC will be required to undergo a screening by hospital security staff for temperature and possible COVID-19 symptoms, GRMC stated in a press release.

“Anyone who refuses to be screened or wear a mask will not be allowed to enter the hospital,” GRMC officials stated.

GRMC officials said visitors will be required to go straight to the patient’s room, the BOKA CITY cafeteria, City Café, ATM, gift shop, or the vending machines on the first floor. No food will be allowed into patient rooms.

• Hospitalized patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day for a period of one hour. Visiting hours will be daily from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

• Overnight visitors will not be allowed, unless a specific order is given by the patient’s doctor in consultation with the nursing staff.

• No visitors allowed in the emergency department, except for children who may be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian.

• Outpatients who require assistance getting to and from their appointments are allowed one companion per patient. The companion will check in at the customer relations desk and be given an orange badge.

• Patient companions will not be allowed to wait in the lobby area while procedures are ongoing or patients are being assessed for surgery. The designated companion will be asked to leave their name and contact number and will be notified when the patient’s procedure is finished.

• Viewing at the morgue remains limited to no more than five people for one hour.