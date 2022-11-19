Building a healthier community involves being knowledgeable about health and the resources available. As such, the Guam Regional Medical City is heading out into the community to bring health care services to the Federated States of Micronesia community on island, GRMC said in a press release.

On Sunday, GRMC is hosting a health care outreach event aimed at educating members of the FSM community about the Medicaid health insurance program, helping determine eligibility of coverage and assisting in applying for Medicaid, as well as other public assistance benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

“Many members of the FSM community may not realize that Medicaid coverage was restored for Compact of Free Association nation citizens on Dec. 28, 2020, when the 2020 Omnibus COVID-19 Relief Bill was signed into law by former President Trump,” Eric Plinske, vice president of marketing and business development at GRMC, said.

As a result of legislation, many COFA citizens inadvertently lost access to Medicaid in 1996, when the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act was signed into law and many members of the U.S. Congress didn’t realize it removed COFA citizens from Medicaid eligibility.

It took 25 years to restore Medicaid access for COFA citizens, GRMC said in the release.

“Anyone is welcome to attend the event to find out if they are eligible for Medicaid, but we are targeting community members from Chuuk, Pohnpei, Kosrae and Yap who are either uninsured or enrolled in the Medically Indigent Program, since Medicaid provides greater benefit coverage and no copays,” Plinske said.

To ensure that the FSM community is provided adequate assistance during the event, GRMC will have translators from the FSM present.

“To assist with answering questions and helping people fill out the (Department of Public Health and Social Services) public assistance application. Additionally, there will be free blood glucose and blood pressure checks conducted by medical staff, and patient educators will be available to explain the test scores and teach participants how to manage blood pressure/sugar,” GRMC said in the release.

The event will take place from 1 to 5 p.m Sunday at the Dededo Senior Citizens Center.