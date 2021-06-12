GRMC to require COVID-19 vaccination for management, staff

The Guam Regional Medical City will require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, making GRMC the first healthcare entity on Guam to publicly do so.

“We follow the science and the evidence that clearly tells us that from a safety and efficacy standpoint, COVID-19 vaccines are by far the best way to stop the spread of the virus and bring an end to this pandemic. As health care professionals, we hold ourselves to a higher standard and given our ethical obligation to our patients, we must take every appropriate measure to keep our hospital and clinics as safe as possible” said Dr. Michael Cruz, president and CEO of GRMC and the chief medical advisor to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for Guam’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

GRMC will require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at the manager level and above by July 1, current and new employees beginning Aug. 1.

GRMC will provide exceptions for medical conditions, religious beliefs and pregnancy. Weekly COVID-19 testing will be required for team members and partners, including contractors, volunteers and students who remain unvaccinated, the hospital said.

