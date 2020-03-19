GRMC to suspend visitation

The Guam Regional Medical City will suspend visitation at the hospital beginning tonight at 9 pm in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

Visitation for overnight watchers will be suspended starting tomorrow, Friday, at 9 am.

In a news release issued by GRMC on Thursday afternoon, hospital officials said exceptions for overnight watchers will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis for patients who are critically ill or on comfort care.

The suspension of visiting hours will affect all departments at GRMC.

The only other exception will be for children brought to the emergency room and may need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“GRMC regrets the need to make this decision, but it is vital to ensure the continuing safety of our patients and healthcare providers and workers during this critical time,” the release states.