Effective immediately, patients are allowed only one designated visitor and children, under 18 years of age are no longer allowed to visit Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) unless they are a patient. No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department either.

The private hospital announced the updated visitor policy in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

According to a statement from GRMC, patients must identify the individual they have selected to be their designated visitor with GRMC’s Customer Relations department at the front desk. There will be no interchanging of individuals once the selected visitor has been identified at GRMC.

The only exception is for patients who have overnight watchers. Patients requiring a watcher may designate one visitor for GRMC’s regular visiting hours and another individual to be the overnight watcher. Both individuals must be identified with GRMC’s Customer Relations department.

GRMC also announced that no visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Department unless they are children who are coming in patients. Those child patients may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

No visitors will be allowed for patients who are considered a PUI (Patient Under Investigation) or have been positively confirmed as having COVID-19.

Viewing at the GRMC morgue will now be limited to no more than 10 people and viewing will be limited to one hour.

These new policies are to protect GRMC’s patients, visitors and our staff. The new visitation policy will be in effect until further notice and supersedes all other policies.