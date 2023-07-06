Patients suffering from rheumatic diseases no longer need to travel off island for care as Guam Regional Medical City has boarded a full-time rheumatologist.

Dr. Jirapat Teeraknok was welcomed by the GRMC team Friday and is currently “Guam’s only on-island provider for rheumatology,” according to the private hospital.

“Dr. Teerakanok is double board-certified in rheumatology and internal medicine in the U.S. and Thailand. He is also a certified clinical densitometrist,” a release from GRMC stated. "Prior to his arrival on Guam, Dr. Teerakanok last served at the Samitivej Sriracha Hospital in Thailand."

The certifications allow Teerakanok to assess a patient's bones for autoimmune conditions and musculoskeletal diseases.

With the doctor on board, GRMC offers evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, gout, psoriatic arthritis, reactive arthritis osteoporosis and carpal tunnel syndrome.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Teerakanok on our team at GRMC to serve the people of Guam,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander “Beau” Wielaard in the release. "With a full-time rheumatologist on board, this allows GRMC to provide our island with greater access to specialty care that would normally be sought off island."