GRMC wins Gold Seal for accreditation

The Guam Regional Medical City recently earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Hospital Accreditation as a result of its rigorous 3-day survey in October 2022, the hospital announced Wednesday in a press release.

This marks GRMC’s third accreditation with TJC, the hospital said.

Additionally, GRMC was granted Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, accreditation, the hospital said.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care, the hospital said in its release, adding that the accreditation means GRMC has complied with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care.

During the unannounced on-site review, a team of TJC surveyors evaluated GRMC’s compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including the following: provision of care, medication management, patient rights and responsibilities, performance improvement, infection prevention and control, emergency management, environment of care, human resources and leadership.

GRMC President and CEO Alan Funtanilla received several comments and accolades from TJC surveyors regarding their visit to the hospital.

“I heard nothing but how the surveyors were just blown away with how passionate (GRMC staff) are with the many things that we do as an organization," Funtanilla said. "Patient care, performance improvement, facilities management and emergency management, etc.”

The seal also means that GRMC is committed to continually improving the care it provides its patients and the entire island community, the hospital said in its release.

“We know you’ve only been in existence for about 8 years. You started a hospital because of the relative lack of specialty care here on island and the real need to serve the people of Guam. And I think that is a fantastic and admirable vision," one surveyor told Funtanilla. "You’ve done and accomplished a lot.”