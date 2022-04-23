Group calls for more public input on tougher anti-abortion measure

Guam People for Choice, a group of women opposing legislation restricting rights to reproductive choice, is demanding that lawmakers hold informational briefings, roundtable discussions and community outreach to address "difficult questions" surrounding Bill 291-36, the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, before rushing "to vote on election-year legislation."

Bill 291 would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy. That's far too early for most women to know they are pregnant, according to opponents of the legislation. Also, there is no exception for cases of rape or incest, and the only exception is medical necessity.

By outlawing abortions in the very early stages of pregnancy, the measure would contradict U.S. Supreme Court precedent, which has maintained the right to abortion before the viability of a fetus outside the womb, or about 24 weeks into a pregnancy. While states can regulate abortions even in the early stages of pregnancy, they cannot place an undue burden on exercising the right to abortion, according to court precedent.

But the Guam Heartbeat Act is based on Texas law, which has evaded judicial review due to its unique enforcement method. Instead of government enforcement, the measure authorizes private citizens to sue, for at least $10,000, anyone who could be in violation of the law, except for the woman who underwent the abortion. That includes physicians and anyone aiding or abetting the abortion.

Guam People for Choice was responding to the Republican Party of Guam, which had earlier expressed support for Bill 291 and challenged a number of arguments against such measures.

"Another claim is that these types of measures only come up during election years to get votes and is backed by a vocal minority, is an absolute farce. Put simply, this bipartisan measure, and others like it, are introduced because they are the right thing to do, and there is no 'right time' to introduce them," the Republican Party stated.

Guam People for Choice stated that politicians and officials supporting Bill 291 are not telling the "whole truth" behind the measure.

"They ignored the most controversial parts of the bill, such as creating ($10,000) bounties on doctors or anyone they think has 'aided or abetted' an abortion, the unconstitutional six-week abortion ban, the refusal to exempt pregnancies as a result of rape or incest, and all while callously brushing off the trauma of forced pregnancy with cliches like 'two wrongs don’t make a right,'" Guam People for Choice stated in a press release.

The Guam Heartbeat Act was introduced by Democratic Sen. Telena Nelson. It is co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Chris Duenas, Tony Ada and Frank Blas Jr., and Democratic Sen. Amanda Shelton.

Peter Sgro assisted with its drafting and he denies that there is any political motivation or timing behind the bill. Drafting the act involved an eight-month process and the measure began as a referendum initiative, according to Sgro, who said that route would ultimately prove difficult and costly. But before he even began drafting the referendum, Sgro said he had taken an interest in the Texas law.

Sgro said he had consulted multiple people in drafting the provisions, including two doctors, two psychologists, two "pro-choice," a retired judge and three local lawyers. Sgro said he also sought help from two Texas "pro-life attorneys" that worked for "a large national pro-life nonprofit organization," adding that the Guam Heartbeat Act was not a simple cut-and-paste replica of the Texas law.

"So the input of others with credibility was involved every step of the way," Sgro said.