The Association of Government Accountants, Guam chapter, announced this year's 50 outstanding Government of Guam employees who are 40 or younger.

This project is part of the chapter's 50th anniversary activities.

"The goal is to highlight the future of our island's government by featuring younger employees that have made an impact in their respective organizations or communities," the association stated.

"My unequivocal message is we searched everywhere in the government for all types of professionals to showcase as our future leaders, we hope that they will continue to shine and lead the accountability challenge that our citizens desire," stated Pilar Pangelinan, AGA Guam chapter president.

The 50 honorees were selected based on being a current, full-time GovGuam employee with at least five years of work experience by the end of 2020. They must have also been 40 years or younger as of December 2020 and demonstrated the skills to be an outstanding leader and shown commitment to improving government operations. Each of these 50 individuals were identified by senior management, elected and appointed officials, managers, supervisors and their peers as having the drive and dedication to advance government accountability on our island.

"This is our second publication that highlights the up-and-coming leaders on our island, with the first one being issued in 2015," stated Vincent Duenas, AGA Guam Chapter 50th Anniversary chairperson and past president. "The future is exciting knowing we have so many individuals committed to making our island a better place."

Honorees

The honorees and the department/agency they represent include:

A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority

• Artemio "Ricky" Hernandez, deputy executive manager

• Henry M. Cruz, procurement administrator

Bureau of Budget and Management Research

• Jose Salas Cruz, Jr., analyst

• Abigail Q. Reyes, analyst

Department of Agriculture

• Christine Fejeran, forestry chief

Guam Department of Education

• Isa Baza, public information officer

• Joy Bulatao, auditor

• Justin B. Castro, accountant

• Chloé G.R. Dydasco, teacher

Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center

• Carissa E. Pangelinan, deputy director

Guam Commission for Educator Certification

• Jesse Quenga, executive director

Guam Community College

• Simone E.P. Bollinger, assistant professor

Guam Developmental Disabilities Council

• Jermaine Alerta, executive director

Guam Fire Department

• Andrew H. Lee, firefighter I

Guam Legislature

• Telena Cruz Nelson, vice speaker

• Régine Biscoe Lee, senator

• Amanda L. Shelton, senator

• Mary Evelyn Soriano Maravilla, director, Committee on Rules

• Llewelyn R. Terlaje, budget analyst

• Sarah Elmore-Hernandez, chief of staff

• Trinajae M. Apatang, office manager

Guam Memorial Hospital Authority

• Edlyn M. Dalisay, general accounting supervisor

• Rodalyn May A. Gerardo, chief auditor

• Janelle C. Santos, accountant

Guam Police Department

• Sgt. Magdalena "Maggie" Santos Naputi

• Sgt. Frank Muna Santos

Guam Power Authority

• Maripaz N. Perez, internal auditor

Guam State Clearinghouse

• Lawrence Alcairo, grant specialist

• Candise Nacole M.L. Aragon, grant specialist

Guam Visitors Bureau

• Nico A.C. Fujikawa, director of tourism research

Judiciary of Guam

• Victor Michael C. Camacho, deputy marshal supervisor

• Ana S.M. Cornwell, attorney

• Emma Ford Gillan, judicial therapist

• Joanna McDonald, civil case manager

• Aaron T.L. Quitugua, administrative services officer

• David Welle, language assistance manager

Mayors' Council of Guam

• Kevin Susuico, mayor of Agat

Office of Civil Defense

• Charles V. Esteves, administrator

• Jenna G. Blas, public information officer

Office of Public Accountability

• Clariza Mae Roque, accountability auditor III

Office of the Governor

• Jon Junior Calvo, chief of staff

• Krystal Paco-San Agustin, press secretary

University of Guam

• Amanda Francel Blas, administrative supervisor

• Rachel F. Cubacub, associate budget and administrative process officer

• Joseph Blas Gumataotao, chief human resources officer

• Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, managing editor

• John J. Rivera, director, Regional Center for Public Policy; associate professor of public administration

• Jose Dante S. Santiago, junior network engineer

• Austin J. Shelton III, director, UOG Center for Island Sustainability

• John Wiglesworth, web developer

