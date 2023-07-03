This month, 10 students will travel to and and study in Taiwan as part of the University of Guam Smart Agriculture Technology & Culture Experience Study Abroad Program, the university announced in a news release.

The students were selected in the 2021-22 academic year to partake in the study abroad program for the 2023 fall semester through a U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture grant by the UOG College of Natural and Applied Sciences.

The program, which began July 3, aims to advance agriculture and food science education in insular institutions with the use of virtual reality technology, UOG stated in the release.

The two-week experience will consist of hands-on exercises in utilizing both virtual reality technology and operation of farm implements in the field. Kuan-Ju Chen, UOG assistant professor of agricultural economics, elaborated on how the program will benefit the students and demonstrate the essentials of learning agriculture from a global perspective.

“Through this program, the students will gain a deep understanding of the challenges and solutions faced by farmers from around the world,” Chen said. “They will have the opportunity to experience different philosophies concerning land use, get hands-on experience with time-honored agricultural methods, and witness the cutting-edge future of farming.”

Trip preparation included Chinese language lessons, which were taught by National Taiwan Normal University visiting scholar Liang-Kuang Chen.

Cecilia Pangelinan, a junior, shared her appreciation.

“Our teacher has been very helpful and understanding, especially at the (accelerated) pace we’re going,” said Pangelinan.