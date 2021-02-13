Group pushes to make GovGuam disciplinary records public

The Vigilance Committee is asking Guam lawmakers to amend Guam's Sunshine Reform Act "to reasonably include disciplinary records and performance evaluations of each government employee and public official to be deemed as a public record."

The nonprofit, which calls for compliance with the Open Government Law and the Sunshine Reform Act by public officials and government representatives, wrote a letter to the Guam Legislature on Friday after recent denials of requests for public information.

As an example, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority recently declined to release the details of the issue involving an airport police officer who was promoting electronic gambling while at work. The airport, in refusing to release information about the case as requested by The Guam Daily Post, said it is a "personnel matter" protected from public disclosure.

But it turns out the case could have been made public because GIAA management has served a final notice of adverse action to then-airport police officer Jericho Santos on Dec. 31, 2020. And Santos is fighting his job termination before the Civil Service Commission, which makes records about his case releasable to the public.

Airport management, as shown on Civil Service Commission records, wrote to Santos: "You informed management that the names mentioned on the (notice of proposed adverse action) did not play any other role and that they were just players and that you take full responsibility for your actions. You do not deny gambling on duty as you admitted that by doing so, it did not affect your work as you alleged the relevant shift journal would show that you were working when it came to performing your duties."

The airport management further told Santos "GIAA personnel rules and regulations prohibit gambling on duty and promoting gambling on government premises, adding that gambling is a criminal offense."

The Vigilance Committee's letter to the Guam senators, signed by its president, Lee P. Webber, a former newspaper publisher, stated: "it has become increasingly clear that certain public officials and government agencies continue to cherry-pick information to disclose to the public rather than to follow the spirit of the Sunshine Reform Act laws − that is to be transparent with decision-making."

"As a result of numerous Sunshine Act request denials by government officials, a question has been raised in our community: 'Is it time to change the government's transparency law so that public officials don't pick and choose what to release to the public and what not to?'" the committee asked, referring to a recent editorial by The Guam Daily Post. Webber is a weekly columnist for the Post.