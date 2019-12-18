A local organization committed to ensuring transparency in the government says that its effort to ensure the Guam Ethics Commission, empaneled a few months ago, is on track to execute its mission is being stonewalled.

"The people of Guam have waited a long time for the empaneling of the Guam Ethics Commission in hopes that this commission would set a high standard for transparency, accountability and ethical conduct. It is with a sense of sadness that one of their first acts is to stonewall a request for a public document," stated Michelle Armenta, speaking on behalf of the Vigilance Committee.

"There is no excuse for a Commission which will address ethical considerations to take any action not in strict compliance with the letter and SPIRIT of the Sunshine Law,” the press release said. “Hiding behind phrases like '... a work in progress ...' and 'draft' only demonstrates to those who the Commission would police that it's acceptable to be scofflaws."

Commission chair: When document is complete, we’ll release it

The group said Ethics Commission Chairwoman Shannon Murphy responded to the demand for public records: "We aren’t stonewalling. We just want to give you a completed document as it doesn’t make sense to give you something that is still a work in progress. Once it's done and ready to submit to the Legislature for funding, we will surely provide you a copy."

In the press release, Armenta concluded: "The Guam Ethics Commission stonewalling can’t be anything other than intentional. Stop stonewalling and let us in!"

Guam's Freedom of Information Act requires government agencies to provide public information – however draft documents aren't considered public, according to Guam Code Annotated Title 5 Subsection 10108.

No funding, no staff

The Ethics Commission is charged with handling ethics complaints against government employees. Commissioners learned at their inaugural meeting in September, however, that they have neither the budget nor staff.

During its most recent meeting in November, the commission said it’s working on a budget and creating the infrastructure it needs to do its job. The commissioners aim to start addressing complaints in August 2020.

The commission also doesn’t yet have the documentation to receive complaints, or even the money to post public announcements of its meetings.

“We’re working on it,” Murphy told The Guam Daily Post. “We’re just asking if they’ll be patient with us because we just started.”

Armenta said her group just wants to know what progress the Ethics Commission is making and what the budget considerations include.

According to the press release, the Vigilance Committee aims to promote the openness and transparency of our government, whenever possible, by increasing greater awareness, responsibility and accountability of public officials and government representatives to the citizens they serve.