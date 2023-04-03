Group seeks families with ties to Mokfok to meet with SHPO

Whenever ancestral remains are inadvertently discovered or disturbed on U.S. soil, the process involves a search for individuals connected to the land on which the remains were found.

While a standard nationwide, here on Guam, members of Adahi I Manaotao-ta Mo’na hope it will become standard for the island as they search for families with ties to Mokfok, an area of Dededo also spelled Mogfog.

DietrixJon Ulukoa Duhaylonsod Manibusan and Hila’an San Nicolas are members of the Indigenous CHamoru organization, which, for the time being, is functioning as a burial council, which Guam lacks.

That absence, however, hasn’t stopped efforts to ensure that families tied to the lands where ancestral remains have been found have a voice in the process of reinterment.

"In cooperation with the Guam State Historic Preservation Office, Adahi i Manaotao-ta Mo'na is seeking descendant representatives of families who used to live in the Andersen South area, from Mokfok, Dededo, to the Yigo fire station,” the group said in a callout to the community issued March 29.

The activity is similar to a process undertaken in 2022 for a project in the island's capital, Manibusan said.

"Last year, when it came time for the reinterment for manaotao-ta mo'na, our ancestral remains that were found near the Hagåtña Bridge area, the SHPO, knowing that we’re so invested in making sure that fair process is done, reached out and said these are the options for reinterment,” Manibusan told The Guam Daily Post. “We asked him ... about looking for descendants of the place. Is it OK for us to do a search for the families connected to this area? And he said, 'By all means.'”

The callout last year resulted in several clans coming forward with representatives to talk to SHPO Patrick Lujan.

“We coordinated a meeting with (a clan representative) and the SHPO. And she was really appreciative and thankful. She thanked the SHPO. She said, ‘Thank you for including us and I wasn’t expecting this.’ The SHPPO said, ‘We’ve been wanting to do this.' But it’s just they’re short (-staffed). They’re trying to do so many things," he said.

'At least we tried'

Manibusan said families with ties to the land where the ancestral remains were found don’t need to prove relation through their DNA, but instead show that family members once resided in the area.

“From an Indigenous and native standpoint, ... that means you have a relationship to this area. There are some ancestral remains disturbed and would you like to come to the table and discuss what we do now?” he said.

He acknowledged to the Post that it's uncertain whether the public call will spur responses, but that possibility isn't deterring the group from pressing forward.

"And maybe no families step forward, but, at least we tried. ... We don’t know what will happen, but this is at least a process to have our people acknowledged that (these are) the places they’re from and, like anywhere else the U.S. flag is flown, they’re allowed to have a say,” he said.

Manibusan, an archaeologist, and the group have no preexisting knowledge of families tied to the Mokfok area because of the lack of a paper trail.

“One thing that I noticed is that there is no database, at least nothing publicly accessible, that we could easily say, … 'These are the families connected to there. Let’s call out to them.' There’s nothing really on paper, but we all know as taotao tåno, taotao latte, we all know which families are where,” he said, referencing a separate effort called the Lanchu Project.

Manibusan said a book, which will be released this summer, contains nine lanchu, the CHamoru word for ranch, stories from around Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“It’s documenting where the manåmko' lived and where their lanchu was. Whether it was the mom’s side (or) the dad’s side. What we are finding is that this is common knowledge that everyone knows, but nothing has really been documented,” he said, noting that the second part of the Lanchu Project is the development of a website.

“After this initial (step) to get it kicked off, people will be able to download whatever lanchu story that they have, that they want to share to whatever extent,” he said.

The Lanchu Project has the ability to serve as a key role in the inadvertent discovery of ancestral remains and notifying descendants for those in the scientific community, he said, while simultaneously preserving family history for future generations.

“It's been a process of trying to put that together and that’s concurrently happening at the same time (as the callout) and, hopefully, as we go on, more and more people will be able to add to that,” he said.

Families that come forward will be added on a list to be invited to meet with the SHPO and share their intentions, Manibusan said.

“That’s when the SHPO will share the background of how many manaotao-ta mo'na were disturbed and what are the next steps,” he said.

Input deserved

San Nicolas, an active member of Adahi i Manaotao-ta Mo’na, said he believes those with roots in these lands deserve input.

“The people from these places deserve to have a say and deserve to know that, if that is their ancestor in the ground, then they should be the ones to decide at least part of the decision process in how to move forward with the ancestral remains. I think that, in such a traditional place as Guam and the Marianas, that sentiment should go without saying,” he said.

San Nicolas said he hopes to see "this type of interaction" become the standard process in the future.

The callout states, “Descendant representatives who would like to participate in the consultation should contact AIMM via email at aimmadahi@gmail.com. Outreach will continue for one month, after which formal consultation will occur for the determination of the final decision."