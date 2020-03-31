Group seeks volunteers to make masks, face shields

A local community group is looking for people with sewing skills or 3D printers to make personal protective equipment for Guam's health care professionals, first responders and others at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Local clinics and hospitals have noted a shortage of PPE, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense officials. Various groups have started campaign efforts to either raise money to purchase PPEs or seek out donations of equipment.

Government officials have said they have a stockpile of masks and other PPE but will only dip into it when absolutely necessary.

The group, PPE for Guam, is seeking volunteers with sewing experience, or any volunteer with a 3D printer. Together with Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, the Office of Civil Defense, local 3D-printing firm Gudwood and the University of Guam, PPE for Guam recently developed do-it-yourself plans for sewn face masks and 3D-printed face shields that can be made at home, and which are preferred by local medical professionals.

The group pointed out an article published recently in the New England Journal of Medicine stating that hospitals nationwide are already reporting a shortage of PPE, including masks and face shields, and notes dire consequences when professionals don't have them.

"In Italy, health care workers experienced high rates of infection and death partly because of inadequate access to PPE. And recent estimates here in the United States suggest that we will need far more respirators and surgical masks than are currently available," the article states.

'Local response has been inspiring'

"The local response has been inspiring," said Allison Rutter, a local engineer and cofounder of the group. "In two weeks, we've developed multiple prototypes, tested them in local hospitals, and finalized preferred designs. Now we're looking to expand with more volunteers."

PPE for Guam's designs are based on open-source solutions developed for the coronavirus pandemic and have been implemented in other hospitals.

"With worldwide shortages of lifesaving protective gear, it is critical to be proactive, but it is also critical to produce reliable, high-quality safety equipment. PPE for Guam has done a great job partnering health care professionals, engineers and scientists to help guide this effort, and I encourage everyone to contribute in whatever way you can to their efforts to keep our community safe," said Dr. Dave Weingarten, chairman of the Department of Surgery at GMH.

"We truly appreciate the initiative and hard work from the volunteers at PPE for Guam in helping us fill critical PPE shortages experienced throughout the island and the nation," said Charles Esteves, administrator of the Office of Civil Defense.

"With this donation, we can start equipping support personnel who have been in the fight since day one and fulfilling outstanding requests for resources. The effort here truly embodies a whole of the community approach to emergencies," Esteves said.

"We need to prepare for things getting much worse," said Cyrus Luhr, cofounder of PPE for Guam. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of emergency, homemade PPE as a last resort when traditional, commercial PPE is unavailable.

"If Guam experiences the same shortage of PPE that other places around the country are witnessing, the protective gear that volunteers make now may literally save lives," he added.

The University of Guam will also be contributing its expertise and 3D printers to the cause.

"It is great to see how our community is coming together through collaborations like this," said UOG President Thomas Krise. "Just last week, we were discussing how we can use our 3D printers to help provide much-needed personal protective equipment to our front-line health care personnel. And now we have another way that UOG is able to help in the response efforts."

PPE for Guam welcomes anyone interested in learning more about volunteering opportunities to visit www.PPEforGuam.com or facebook.com/groups/PPEforGuam for additional information and guidance.

"Making PPE from home is a great way to get involved and make a difference," Luhr said. "This is our chance to protect those who protect us."