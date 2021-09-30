Group urges $75M direct aid for businesses until tourism rebounds

A group of small businesses on Wednesday asked the governor's Recovery Task Force to consider endorsing a $75 million grant program to directly help entities that were mostly left out of pandemic relief packages, such as tourist attraction venues, museums, watersports operators and laundry services.

The group, led by David Tydingco and Simon Sanchez, said tourism in 2022 remains "bleak" based on Guam Visitors Bureau numbers.

"We will be lucky to see movement even up to April 2022," Tydingco, managing director and CEO of the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park in Talo'fo'fo', told the task force, led by Chairman Sam Shinohara of United Airlines.

He and Sanchez said many businesses "still need help" at least for the next six to seven months, or until tourism starts coming back in good numbers.

However, once Japanese and Korean tourists start coming back, these visitors should have something to do or see on Guam, besides going to the beaches, they said.

And that's where tourist attractions and activities, mostly still closed since March 2020 or are still "struggling," can help, but they need financial support from the government to reopen or remain open," Tydingco and Sanchez said.

"Really, it will take collaborative leadership from both the governor and the Legislature – $75 million is the ask," Sanchez, executive manager of Guam Dry Cleaners and Oka Pacific, said.

With most federal relief ending, they said the governor, the Legislature and the government of Guam as a whole have resources at their disposal to help tourism infrastructure and other businesses.

"The thinking is the sacrifice of $75 million now, from whatever accounts can be made up in the future tourism recovery," Sanchez said, referring to the $880 million fiscal 2022 budget.

Sanchez also suggested that if Guam needs to borrow money, now is the time to do that because the interest rates are low.

Among businesses that need help, they said, are tourism and cultural attractions and venues such as the Valley of the Latte Adventure Park, the Fish Eye Marine Park in Piti, museums, watersports operators, transportation services, taxi operators and retail stores.

"We are proposing to your group that is advising the governor about recovery options consideration from the governor and the Legislature to help fund a program that would still be available to assist businesses to survive until recovery takes root," Sanchez told the Recovery Task Force.

Tydingco and Sanchez said some businesses got more impacted than others, and some got more help than others such as those that qualified for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant.

The group's request comes at a time when GEDA announced that it has processed some $9 million worth of grant awards to more than 700 pandemic-hit small businesses under a $20 million grant program.

Of this amount, $4.36 million has been actually released to 284 small businesses, according to the Department of Administration, which is the agency that releases the grant award checks.

Sanchez and Tydingco said their proposed Protehi I Lina’lata Guam Recovery Plan is separate but similar to the Guam Economic Development Authority's $20 million small business pandemic assistance grant.

The program can be simpler, they said:

• Priority 1: Businesses that have lost 90% or more in gross revenue between 2019 and 2020

• Priority 2: Businesses that have lost 70% or more in gross revenue between 2019 and 2020

• Priority 3: Businesses that have lost 50% or more in gross revenue between 2019 and 2020