Groups of up to 50 can gather soon; July 1 tourism reopening stands

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said more businesses will be allowed to reopen in about two weeks, and social gatherings for up to 50 people can soon be allowed.

That's double the current limit of up to 25 people.

The social distancing of at least 6 feet, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will still be required, the governor said. Some locations have reduced their social distancing to 3 feet, which the World Health Organization recommends.

While many businesses have been allowed to reopen with restrictions such as a 50% occupancy limit, there are still other private and public establishments that have not been allowed to welcome back customers more than three months later.

These include bingo halls, establishments such as Sky Zone and Chuck E. Cheese, and arcades, strip clubs and senior citizen centers.

Tourism reopening

The governor is also standing firm on a July 1 reopening of Guam's tourism industry and lifting the 14-day quarantine for tourists coming from South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Guam is moving forward with the July 1 reopening date despite the recent increase in COVID-19 cases involving airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base.

"I want to assure the people of Guam that our infection rate, even with the increase through the military, still remains below 1%. That is still really amazing. It's still a good sign. We continue to contain our virus infection to the minimum numbers," the governor said in her COVID-19 news briefing Monday.

She said the idea of testing incoming tourists at the airport is still being discussed and debated among the members of her physicians' group of advisers.

The governor and Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, however, continue to urge the public to wear masks, maintain social distance, wash hands frequently and practice personal hygiene.

The governor said she's impressed with how restaurants have been complying with industry guidelines, but she said bars "have to work a little bit in terms of social distancing."