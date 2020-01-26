Groups: Screen bird imports more strictly

As animal rights groups call for greater scrutiny in the importation of birds, to ensure they are not used for cockfighting, Adelup maintains that the Department of Agriculture was and is currently following all applicable federal and local laws.

Animal Wellness Action and Animal Wellness Foundation issued a series of releases over what they allege to be the illegal importation of fighting animals from mainland states and Hawaii into Guam.

The groups first released shipping information from more than 2,400 pages of documents between November 2016 and September 2019, which showed nearly 9,000 fowls were imported into Guam during that time.

The groups alleged that these were illegal shipments and asked the Guam Department of Agriculture to deny certification of bird shipments unless the shipments are demonstrated to have nothing to do with cockfighting.

AWA and AWF have been demonstrably active on Guam leading up to and after the federal ban on cockfighting, which became effective on Dec. 20, 2019.

In a followup release, the groups stated that 137 individuals imported the birds into Guam over the last three years and that it was probable these importers were cockfighters or cockfighting brokers.

"A small number of Guamanians are dominating this illegal trade," Wayne Pacelle, founder of AWA, stated in the release.

The groups renewed the request to revamp the certification process.

Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director, said his office had seen the latest release from the group but added that the agriculture department is currently following all applicable laws.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam must adhere to the ban, the local budget law makes enforcement of the ban the lowest priority of GovGuam, meaning, in effect, that it won't be locally enforced.

More recently, a letter appealing to Douglas Domenech, the assistant secretary of insular and international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, was circulated among island mayors.

The letter was written on behalf of the cockfighting community. It states that cockfighters feel neglected "especially since our opinion was never requested before the U.S. federal government decided to impede on a pastime that our ancestors have passed down to us."

The letter's distributors were seeking signatures from island residents.