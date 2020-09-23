Growing calls for GHURA to reconsider pay raises

Besides Sens. Joe San Agustin and Therese Terlaje, other senators also are calling for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board's reconsideration of a 4% retroactive salary authorization for two officials in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Mary Torres said she would support the recommendation to rescind retroactive raises for unclassified employees.

"It should be noted that this is not the first time Public Auditor (Benjamin) Cruz has released a report indicating this type of activity," she said. "Both 4 GCA §2103.14 and 4 GCA § 6218.1 make clear that no unclassified employee of a government entity, autonomous or otherwise, shall adjust their salary retroactively."

Any such pay raises should be reviewed by the attorney general, and be repaid, the senator said.

The public auditor suggested legislation that would tie in pay raised to audit findings, something that Torres said she would consider.

Sen. Kelly Marsh said she's open to reviewing the public auditor's recommendations, especially given his previous experience as a lawmaker and as a judge.

"It seems that there may be larger structural issues that are coming to light regarding boards and commissions in general, not just GHURA," she said.

Marsh believes there needs to be a more concerted effort in ensuring that board members are properly oriented and provided legal guidance in understanding agency strengths, weaknesses and needs, and making important decisions like salary adjustments.

"Pay raises should always be examined closely, especially during a public health emergency and a fiscal crisis. Each dollar, whether local or federal funds, should be spent judiciously so we can allocate our resources prudently," she said.

Senators have voiced concerns about GHURA's Sept. 11 pay raise ratification retroactive to January in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, and also because of the agency's audit deficiencies and late submission of audit data.

Sen. Telo Taitague said she thanks the Office of Public Accountability for its assessment of GHURA's finances, and "the possible gaps that may have led to questionable pay raises, particularly at a time when thousands of Guamanians are unemployed."

"While I appreciate all the hard work of board members across our government – people who contribute their energy, talents and time away from family – the recent actions surrounding GHURA pay raises leads me to question whether certain guidelines relative to compensation review and approval at the board level should be implemented/updated," she said.

GHURA management placed the salary increases on hold at the last minute amid public criticism.

The board, however, had not changed or rescinded its ratification of the retroactive pay hike. It will meet again on Friday.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee said she's "against retroactive raises for elected and appointed government leaders at any time, but especially during a health emergency that affects GovGuam's finances."

Lee said she supports GHURA oversight chairman Sen. Joe San Agustin's holding of a Sept. 28 roundtable on the recent audit.

"I'm confident that more transparency will lead to more accountability, and any necessary legislative solutions," she said.

Guam is under the highest level of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, under a lockdown, and under a public health state of emergency.

More legislative fixes

Sen. Clynt Ridgell said he also thinks the GHURA board "should hold off on raises, at least until the public health emergency is over."

He said he would be open to supporting legislation that ties pay raises to audit findings.

He also has a bill he said will address some of these issues, and he hopes the bill will make it into the next session agenda.

Ridgell's Bill 151-35 seeks to require that any potential pay raises by boards and commissions be submitted to the Legislature for 90 days before the pay raise is implemented.

GHURA nearly jeopardized GovGuam's entire financial standing by submitting its financial report two months behind schedule, the public auditor said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje said she introduced Bill 316-35 to mandate the earlier submission of audit information in order that the Legislature has the prior year audit in time for well-informed budget discussions.

"Many other things are hinged on the findings and timeliness of the audit including bond ratings and refinancing options," she said.

Sen. James Moylan said he's finalizing legislation seeking to prohibit agency heads from receiving salary increments or retroactive payments during a pubic health emergency.

The retroactive salary raise authorizations at GHURA, he said, were "unjust," considering that thousands have lost their jobs or are working at reduced hours.

"Regardless of their performance, it is not right to be paying out raises and retroactive payments while many families are struggling to pay their bills," he said.

He also is looking into the public auditor's recommendation.

Salary increases

Personnel documents signed in June by GHURA board Chairman Sabino Flores, and which the board further ratified on Sept. 11, indicate GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna's salary would increase to $159,498 a year – a $6,019 bump from his prior pay of $153,479 – once the raise is implemented.

Another set of documents also signed by Flores in June and ratified by the board on Sept. 11 indicate GHURA Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli's salary rate is changed to $111,244 a year, a $4,259 increase from $106,985.