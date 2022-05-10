GRRP seeks reconsideration of incinerator case dismissal

Just last week, Guam Resource Recovery Partners representative David Sablan spoke to mayors in an effort to drum up support to revive a $180 million trash incinerator project. While there has been recent talk about a waste-to-energy solution to Guam's trash disposal, Guam law prohibits the construction and operation of a municipal solid waste incinerator or waste-to-energy facility.

For years, GRRP has been engaged in a legal dispute with the government of Guam over an agreement to build a waste-to-energy facility. The company argues that it had secured an exclusive license before the local ban was enacted and sued the government for breach of contract.

There had been multiple attempts at mediation but in July 2021, Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III granted GovGuam's motion to dismiss GRRP's case for failure to prosecute. The complaint was initially filed a decade ago and has undergone several years of stop-and-start litigation, according to the court's decision. There were patterns of year-long delays and GRRP had done little to advance the case for many years, the decision added.

GRRP is seeking reconsideration of the court's decision, arguing that progress had taken place, including a settlement agreement that required the submission of legislation to exempt GRRP's license from the incinerator ban. But the bill was never transmitted to the Legislature, GRRP stated. GovGuam argued that reconsideration should be denied. Counsel for GRRP sought more time to reply.

Regardless of where the lawsuit will stand, the potential for waste-to-energy does occasionally spring up as a discussion point.

Lawmakers such as Sen. Chris Duenas have talked favorably about looking into waste-to-energy in terms of an overall strategy to address solid waste on Guam. And while speaking with Sablan last week, some mayors expressed support for a waste-to-energy plant.

But Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Irvin Slike has said burning trash to convert it to energy is the most expensive option to manage waste. Guam's Layon Landfill has about 40 more years left in its lifespan and will need to expand as the years proceed. Burning trash for energy can reduce waste volume and extend the life of a landfill but costs for that trash won't disappear; they're spread out over a longer period, because waste left behind still needs to be addressed, according to Slike.

The island only generates so much trash, and looking at a typical 10-year borrowing period for a waste-to-energy plant, Guam's commercial rate would need to increase by $84 and the residential rate would have to go up from $30 to $52 per household, Slike had said.

Sablan was asked last week about the viability of waste-to-energy on Guam considering that there may not be enough trash volume. He said that concern may be due to a lack of information about GRRP's plan. GRRP would need at least 300 tons of trash to produce 12 megawatts of power to make it economically viable, and that volume is present on Guam, Sablan said. GRRP would also seek to acquire solid waste from the military, he added.