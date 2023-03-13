GRTA adds 10 buses to fleet

Public transportation just got better for those who rely on the service to get where they need to go on a daily basis, with 10 new buses added to the Guam Regional Transit Authority fleet.

"All new buses were purchased with grant funding of approximately $1.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration and are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” the Office of the Governor stated in a press release.

GRTA now has 21 buses and wheelchair-compatible vans, doubling its fleet that serves approximately 8,000 fixed route riders and 5,000 paratransit riders monthly.

“These new buses bring us so much closer to our goals of modernization," said GRTA interim Executive Manager Richard Ybanez.

According to administration officials, the additions are a milestone for the island’s only public transit system.

"By nearly doubling our bus fleet, we make a significant stride toward strengthening the transportation services that ensure the livelihoods of working people, the health of transit-reliant patients, and the growth of Guam’s economy,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in the release.

New buses are only part of the plan to improve public transportation and encourage more residents to hop on the bus, the governor's office said in the release.

With federal funds through the Accelerating Innovative Mobility Program, or AIMS Program, GRTA plans to build a new park-and-ride hub and bus facility in Dededo, as well as purchase an additional six buses and five 10-passenger buses that are ADA-compliant.

"Guam residents can look forward to an increased frequency of transit services and reliable, clean and low-emission buses,” the governor's office said in the release.

Post files show that GRTA riders presented their concerns to Adelup in January 2022 over the lack of an adequate fleet to serve the general riders and people with disabilities, bus drivers and the need to improve reliability of the public transportation for its paying ridership.

Since then, GRTA has addressed many of those concerns, Adelup said. In October 2022, GRTA launched a bus driver training program through the Guam Department of Labor to build its workforce.

"With a GRTA fleet twice as large as then, we see job opportunities and public services growing hand in hand,” Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said. “Eventually, as we make more improvements, we will offer a truly reliable mass transit system that can help mitigate the cost of gas and reduce environmental impacts."