Cel Babauta is no longer executive manager at the Guam Regional Transit Authority. The former head of the agency submitted his resignation on Dec. 15, 2021, in order to address medical and health issues. His last day at the agency was Jan. 1.

But while Babauta is no longer with the agency, that may not always be the case. He said he is willing to return if granted the opportunity.

"I'm really passionate about providing the people of Guam a good transit system. So once I get some of these issues addressed, if I am needed to further help in improving the transit system in Guam, I'm willing to come back," Babauta said.

One GRTA initiative is to buy more buses, which Babauta said would allow the agency to reduce the "transit headway," or the time between arrivals at a stop. Right now, the headway is an hour and 30 minutes, Babauta said.

"It's hard for people to rely on a transit system with that. But if we get more buses, especially electric buses, we can really provide the people of Guam with transportation that they need," Babauta said, adding that it's important for island leadership to realize the importance of a good transit system.

The minutes of an October 2021 GRTA board meeting show the agency had 10 buses on order and that the procurement package had been awarded, but vendors requested to push back delivery to October 2022. Babauta was presenting this information to the board at the time.

There was also talk about an invitation for bids for the procurement of six buses, and that GRTA hoped an award would be made in the next few weeks following the meeting. Babauta stated further that the governor asked him to look into leasing vehicles in addition to buying used buses.

Babauta said it may take three to four months to address his medical issues. He said he is available to work part time if needed, but is unable to work full time until his health issues are addressed.

He had submitted a resignation notice before, in 2019, but later rescinded that notice. At the time, he stated he had personal issues to address but was able to take care of them.

Babauta denied allegations that his letter of resignation came after he was questioned about the hiring of an employee who did not qualify for a job at the agency.

Ybanez steps in

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero "is in receipt of Mr. Cel Babauta's resignation from GRTA and is in communication with the chairman of the board. She has recommended that Mr. Richard Ybanez serve as acting director," the governor's office stated in a press release.

GRTA board Chair Alejo Sablan also confirmed Ybanez is now acting executive manager for the agency.

The Guam Daily Post called GRTA on Thursday afternoon to speak with Ybanez, but was told he was in a meeting at the time of the call.

Ybanez resigned as Department of Parks and Recreation director in April 2020 following multiple closures of the Hagåtña and Dededo swimming pools, and the termination of the contractor that had been managing the pools.

Within weeks of his resignation from Parks and Recreation, Ybanez was hired to a new position in the government of Guam, as a special projects coordinator at GRTA, making $61,796 per year.

Ybanez was the second-highest-paid employee at the agency after Babauta, who made $88,408 a year, Post files show.