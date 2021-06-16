GRTA outlines plans for Road to Education, mobility on demand

Plans to construct a "park and ride" facility in Dededo to help with traffic congestion, part of grant funding projects announced by the Guam Regional Transit Authority last year, will also be phase 1 of the Road to Education project, which could give certain high school students the ability to take public transportation instead of relying on school buses to get to their campuses, according to GRTA Executive Manager Cel Babauta.

The initiative revolves around the thousands of students and education institution employees living northern villages who need reliable transportation to Guam's college and university, as well as other schools. At least two or three buses would be dedicated to bringing people to the schools, according to Babauta.

"We also have plans to put together a Road to Education phase 2 to address the needs of our students and workers going up to learning institutions for the south and the central," the executive manager said Monday during a budget hearing with lawmakers.

According to GRTA's announcement in August 2020, the agency will be using $9.5 million in federal grant funding to purchase new electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, in addition to constructing the park and ride facility.

"Moreover, GRTA will integrate a transit management system (TMS) technology that will enable residents to submit their request for rides through Mobile App. ... The TMS will send an electric vehicle to pick up the rider – students, workers, persons with disabilities, military, etc. – and bring them to the Park and Ride facility," the release added.

From there, riders can take a bus to work, the University of Guam, the Guam Community College, George Washington High School, Father Duenas Memorial School and other available routes.

Concerns from senators

But the idea that children, particularly young children, may be using public transportation with transit riders of all ages drew concern from some lawmakers.

"We have enough incidences on Guam where our children are being abused ... and I do not want to provide an opportunity for predators or people of that nature that could be on a public transit system that could in any way harm children," said Sen. Joanne Brown, who said she would like to see feedback from parents on the initiative, noting that the school bus system already works.

The program, at least at this stage, appears to be for high school students. But Brown said she would not want her child to use public transit unaccompanied, even if they were a teenager.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said he wouldn't support the program at all if middle- or elementary school students were able to use the transit system without an escort.

"We would have to see a transition period," San Agustin said.

GRTA also discussed their upcoming feasibility study to determine if "mobility on demand" would be viable on Guam, with something like an Uber-style program.

But this also met some resistance. Brown said she wouldn't advocate expanding mass transit in this direction because that niche could be better filled by the private sector.

Babauta said the feasibility study results will be communicated with federal transit officials to be shared with other transit agencies.

"Definitely the leadership of Guam ... can say, 'Can we handle all of Guam with regards to a mobility on demand transit operations?' Maybe part of that can be passed out to the private sector," Babauta said. "But Sen. Brown, I'm a firm believer of making sure whatever we can do with the private sector, I think there's a big need of making them part of the economic growth of Guam."