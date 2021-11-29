GRTA riders praise services, but say there's still room to improve

The Guam Regional Transit Authority has come a long way in improving public transportation services to residents since its creation in 2009. But there's still room for improvement, according to riders.

The Guam Daily Post spoke with GRTA riders and other residents to gain insight into the current perspective on public transportation. Feedback was both positive and negative when it came to health and safety on public buses, timeliness of GRTA's services and affordability.

Mangilao resident Anthony Acfalle, a daily rider, is pleased with the health and safety measures he's seen on the buses.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Health and safety to me, everything is good. I feel it's fine, it's up to par. I used to ride public transportation in North Carolina, too. I think the only thing that annoys me is I can't understand the names because it's different, I am so used to seeing numbers. Here it's Red Line, Orange Line. In North Carolina it was Bus 19, 13, 14. But everything, to me, I believe is fine," Acfalle said.

Other riders, including Dededo resident Bo Rengulbai, agreed.

"Health and safety, it's good. Just wear your mask, that's it, and you're good. You have to be vaccinated to ride the bus," Rengulbai said.

The riders' view on health and safety on public buses was a stark difference from perceptions of some nonriders, like one Harmon resident who asked not to be identified.

"Honestly, I won't ride it," said the Harmon resident, who perceived local public transportation as "dirty."

GRTA Executive Manager Cel Babauta said, "Certainly, the past few weeks and months have been full of rain, so it is extremely difficult to thoroughly clean the buses 16 hours a day. Those buses are being swept, mopped, and trash removed daily, twice a day. The vans and buses are washed down in the evenings when they return from the routes."

Rengulbai noted that many nonriders may still perceive public transportation negatively. He referred to GRTA's operations nearly 10 years ago.

"They are like ashamed. I am not ashamed because it takes me from point A to point B, not on the exact time, but I will be there. I use public transportation to get to my appointments and stuff," he said. "They should try it before they start talking."

Another rider also came to the defense of the system.

"There's nothing to feel ashamed of riding the transit. The drivers of this agency are helping. But it would make a bigger difference if we were taken to where we need to go. I'd be embarrassed walking on the side of the road with my kids or grandkids," the Merizo resident said.

Riders the Post spoke with were mainly concerned about the services offered, including hours of operation, timeliness and reliability.

GRTA operates 16 hours a day, six days a week. It offers nine paratransit and seven fixed routes, which requires 18 transit vehicles.

"Although many people in Guam continue to overlook the importance of a good transit system, GRTA is committed in upgrading its system to make it safe and reliable," Babauta said. "The existing transit headway or frequency of buses picking up riders at the bus stops is one hour and 30 minutes. We want to reduce the transit headway to every 30 minutes. It is essential that we lessen the transit headway/frequency so that the people of Guam can rely on transit for work, school and health care."

Many riders are relieved that budgetary problems in 2011 didn't shut down the agency. Riders noted the improvements made by GRTA in recent years and improvements they'd like to see.

"Timeliness is an issue. They've got to change the time schedule, create a better schedule," Rengulbai said.

Another bus rider, from Malesso, said the services help "a lot," but offered some suggestions on how it can improve.

"I strongly suggest that the governor should look into GRTA with more transit buses and vans, because there's a lot of us that's not able to afford our own vehicle," the Malesso resident said. "Honestly these guys, the transit bus drivers, they deserve a pay raise. They make a big difference in our lives just to take us to and from everywhere. We are just strangers and on top of that, GRTA should be 24/7 transit from Monday to Sunday."

Lack of transportation is one of the barriers to residents finding and keeping a job.

"All of us want to get a job, but the destination ... is not where we need to go for our jobs. We need to be dropped exactly to where we are working instead of being dropped and having to walk," the rider said. "Another thing, too, is that the transit sometimes has issues with flat tires, or the bus is down and sometimes we have to wait two to three hours for the next transit to take us to and from. If you look at it, the governor needs to put more in GRTA, because we automatically lose our jobs pretty much. It should be 24/7."

More vehicles, shorter wait times

At this time GRTA is working with leadership to seek more funding.

"I will work with the leadership of Guam to seek more funding so GRTA can operate seven days a week and at least 20 hours a day. Maui, an island comparable to Guam, provides over $8 million budget for its transit agency. I was budgeted $2.3 million," Babauta said.

GRTA needs to procure 75 more buses to reduce the transit time.

"In reducing to about 30 minutes headway, the people of Guam can rely on transit for work, school and other essential and leisure destinations," Babauta said. "The leadership of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio as well as the GRTA board of directors have been very supportive in GRTA's pursuit to greatly improve Guam's transit system. We are being diligent for many important reasons: With a reliable transit system, the unemployment and poverty rates in Guam will go down from 11.9% and 23% respectively, because people will have rides that they can depend on to find and keep their jobs."

With gas prices around $5, public transportation is becoming an increasingly compelling option at $1.50 a ticket and 50 cents for school-aged children.

'We need public transportation'

One public school teacher from Malojloj is considering public transportation.

"When I lived in San Diego I rode the bus and trolley all the time. With the gas prices what they are, I would totally ride the bus. Gas prices are crazy. I think that's why more than anything we need public transportation. Another thing is a lot of my students, you would be shocked how many parents don't have transportation," the teacher said.

Babauta said, "Reducing traffic congestion will lessen pollution, accidents and traffic fatalities. People will have more money to spend because they can ride the transit and not have to purchase expensive gasoline. Having a reliable transit system will enable students to ride transit to UOG, GCC and private or public schools. They will then have the opportunity to complete higher education and obtain jobs that pay high wages. GRTA feels very strongly in not only providing adequate transit for the local population but the military and tourists as well."