GRTA seeking advertisers for its buses and shelters

The Guam Regional Transit Authority touted its islandwide bus routes running 16 hours a day, six days a week, in a pitch to local businesses to take advantage of advertising opportunities through public transit.

The agency made the announcement in February. In an effort to generate more revenue, the agency renewed its call to businesses last week.

"Our buses provide a constantly moving and clearly visible canvas for our partners to share their messages directly with our community," said GRTA Executive Manager Celestin Babauta. "We encourage those who are interested to take full advantage of this opportunity to be seen from every angle on Guam."

Funds raised previously have helped, officials said, though they didn't say how much money that was.

GRTA needs to generate revenue through advertisement sales to augment government funding for its fleet of 14 buses and 12 vans. GRT needs 18 working vehicles for its current operations that includes nine paratransit and seven fixed routes. The cost of maintaining the fleet cost about $500,000 in fiscal year 2021, officials told The Guam Daily Post. That cost is expected to climb to $600,000 this fiscal year.

"With the money generated through these advertising opportunities, we will be able to purchase the parts and supplies necessary to ensuring that our vehicles and operations continue to run smoothly," Babauta said.

In March, Post files state, GRTA approved its first eight annual advertisement contracts, and it's looking to give space beyond just its buses. At the time GRTA engaged its first billing cycle and anticipated seeing revenue growth.

GRTA can accommodate different sized signs, and also has options for priority placement. Average contracts so far run about $1,800 annually – $150 a month.

Soliciting advertisements for placements on its buses and shelters was authorized under Public Law 30-5. GRTA has dedicated all revenue generated from the ad sales to fund repairs and maintenance of the GRTA bus fleet.