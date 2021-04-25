Implementing Bill 90-36, which would mandate monthly reporting for sole source or emergency procurements, as with any additional work, will come with a cost factor that will take away from other work at the General Services Agency, according to attorney Robert Kono, legal counsel for GSA.

"We would request that the Legislature look at the requirements that they are looking upon us and we would like to get more assistance," Kono said during a public hearing Thursday.

"Absolutely," said Sen. Sabina Perez, who chairs the legislative committee on procurement. "I think that's something I'm trying to work with your office to make sure you would have the funding."

At least one more administrative personnel would be needed to meet the mandate in Bill 90, according to Kono.

Under current law, GSA is required to submit an annual report on sole source or emergency procurements to the Legislature.

Bill 90, introduced by Sen. James Moylan, states that the 2020 report, inclusive of expenses from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, "contains several questionable expenses which may warrant a legislative oversight hearing."

Perez commented that the report contained more than 300 emergency procurements.

"Mandating monthly reports would provide a frequency in the public’s understanding of how taxpayer dollars are being expended. It could also reduce questionable expenditures in the long run, as public scrutiny and/or oversights would take place more frequently versus the following year, hence any problematic transactions could be rectified at the onset," Bill 90 states. "Further this Act promotes a greater level of transparency by requiring justification summaries for agencies in outlining how a purchase was qualified as a sole source or emergency procurement."

In addition to monthly reporting, Bill 90 would require a summary justifying the sole source or emergency procurement.

But Moylan also agreed that GSA is in need of resources, and stated that even without Bill 90, the agency would need an increase in manpower due to its current responsibilities.

He said now is a "great time" to request additional staff and see how American Rescue Plan money can possibly assist with hiring because GSA will see additional workload regardless of Bill 90.

With more than $600 million in federal aid on the way from the American Rescue Plan, Moylan said he could only imagine "how much procurement is going to be done."

However, the 2020 report doesn't provide the information the Legislature needed, Moylan added.

"So we will need additional information. ... In an earlier interview with the chief procurement officer, Claudia Acfalle, she said this is a systems generated report," Moylan said. "So it will produce. It just needs to be reprogrammed. Instead of annually it will be monthly."

The Legislature will likely have further questions, but monthly reports will also provide the opportunity to "address things right away," he added.