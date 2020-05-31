GSA reaches out to real estate agents for homeless housing options

The General Services Agency is reaching out to local realtors and landlords to see what’s out there and who is interested in providing shelters for the island’s homeless population.

This is the latest in the effort to ensure individuals who are living on the streets – a section of the community that has been identified as high risk in terms of catching and potentially spreading the novel coronavirus – have a shelter.

“We’re doing that under the emergency (procurement),” GSA Administrator Claudia Acfalle said on May 28. “It’s going out (as) informal quotations to as many as we can. We’re not just minimizing it to three. We’re looking at the yellow pages and sending it out to these realtors … and see who becomes interested.”

The governor has said the goal is to get a more permanent shelter that can be used through the pandemic response and beyond.

GSA’s effort follows a series of delays to build the temporary housing facility for the island's homeless population. Guam National Guard helped repair the bathroom facilities at the Paseo de Susana in anticipation of it opening by April. The governor canceled that plan after it was realized that it didn't meet federal requirements.

Homeland Security Advisor Tim Aguon said they're waiting for letters of intent to see whether or not interested respondents have properties that meet guidelines set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We're still moving forward. Right now it's a slow process because there's not too many facilities that meet the requirements that would be able to adhere to the CDC and Public Health guidelines so it's ... moving along slowly," he said.

Aguon added some of the requirements are tough to meet – for example each shelteree or family must have their own shower and restroom to reduce potential cross-contamination.

He said at this point, they’re hoping to hear back from the realtors and landlords.

“We’re also willing to take up real property and build a facility. We’re also looking at warehouses,” he stated.

He said in the meantime, Public Health is conducting COVID-19 tests with the homeless community. The Guam Housing Coalition is conducting Passport to Services.

"We're still trying to keep them healthy. We're giving them PPEs. We’re doing the best we can without the actual resource we really need which is to house these guys,” he said.

“The timeline is all based on whatever is being submitted to GSA in regard to letters of intent based on the requirements that we sent to them,” he said. “We’re just waiting for a facility, a real property, something we can use and then we can put the program into motion.”

In the last couple of weeks, the governor has started to soften restrictions that were implemented in March. On Monday, government agencies are reopening, more businesses are being allowed to open their doors to customers, and local residents are again able to use parks and other public spaces and gather in groups of 25. Additionally, the island's tourism sector will be welcoming tourists in July.