While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated her goal is to implement islandwide trash collection service without a rate increase, the Guam Solid Waste Authority had already directed its general manager to procure services to assist with a rate petition to the Public Utilities Commission, which has authority over rate matters.

However, as GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle told The Guam Daily Post, the agency is determining the timing of a rate change as it works with the governor and her team to refine the business case for islandwide trash collection.

GSWA expects to receive some money from the American Rescue Plan to make up for revenue losses from COVID-19, and those moneys will help offset an immediate requirement for a rate increase.

More than a month before the governor announced in mid-April her commitment to islandwide trash collection, Gayle confirmed that GSWA was working on a rate increase petition, but the hike likely wouldn't happen until the beginning of fiscal year 2022 with all the processes that need to take place.

Assuming federal dollars are received, GSWA is looking at delaying a rate increase beyond 2022 but, regardless of the timing of the petition, the agency would need professional assistance to present the rate case to the PUC, according to Gayle.

The solid waste chairman said agency officials have been working with the governor and her team on the agency's financial situation, implementation of islandwide collection and the necessity of a rate change.

A rate increase was recommended by a management audit and rate study developed by PUC consultants, which did not even account for COVID-19-related impacts.

GSWA General Manager Larry Gast recommended an increase to rates over two years, rather than a larger increase in one year.

Universal trash collection

During the GSWA meeting in February, Gast also presented a straw plan for implementing islandwide residential trash service, which would require all residents in single-family homes, townhouses, or apartments and condos with fewer than four units to subscribe to residential trash service.

Islandwide collection had been discussed sometime before the governor's statements in mid-April, with Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio stating in November 2020 that Adelup supported the concept. It was also discussed in the management audit.

Mandated universal trash collection would not only expand GSWA's customer base and generate more revenue, it could also help address illegal dumping.

But some investment may be needed to expand services and legislation is needed to make trash collection mandatory.

Gayle said officials have discussed capital requirements for islandwide collection and the governor has committed to help find funding and not burden GSWA with additional debt.

The agency has extensive reserve fund requirements for future regulatory obligations and the governor understands this reality, Gayle said.