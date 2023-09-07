GSWA chief expresses concerns with dump firm contract renewal

The head of the Guam Solid Waste Authority is expressing concerns over the federal receiver extending a contract with Brown and Caldwell, the firm selected to provide operations and maintenance services for the post-closure of the Ordot Dump.

"Somebody needs to either object to it or ask that the second renewal at least have some negotiation from the original terms, which were set seven years ago," GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike said during a board meeting last week, telling board members the contract renewal is a major issue to consider moving forward.

"In the (draft) status report, the receiver's recommended to just continue. ... Even if the receiver leaves, we're obligated to pay Brown and Caldwell for the next five years under the terms that they set seven years ago," Slike said.

Slike said he met with the firm about unit costs and essentially was told that everything is more expensive on Guam.

"It's not like a bull in a china shop; it's more like a bulldozer in a china shop, the way they handle new information or anything that is contrary to the way they've operated and handled Ordot," Slike said. "There's no room for any kind of compromise with them."

Solid waste operations on Guam have been under receivership since 2008, a result of the federal government's lawsuit to force the closure of the Ordot Dump over environmental concerns. The federal court appointed Gershman, Brickner & Bratton to oversee the island's solid waste services. A partial end to the receivership was ordered in 2019, but a complete transition hasn't yet taken place.

Following last week's meeting, The Guam Daily Post sent questions to Slike about general concerns with the Brown and Caldwell contract. He said the issue is twofold.

First is that GBB would be the one to solely decide whether to extend the contract another five years. The second is the cost of the contract is about $1.17 million per year.

"Other closed landfills which were twice the size with the same environmental concerns cost no more than a few hundred thousand per year," Slike said.

The contract has a complicated yearly escalator, which meant increases year to year in the past, according to Slike. He added that GSWA has a contract with Green Group Holdings LLC to operate the Layon Landfill. Green Group accepted negotiated terms that saved GSWA about $6 million over a shortened three-year term, Slike said.

"I have expressed to the receiver that Green Group is entirely competent to compete with Brown and Caldwell for the operation of Ordot. Operating an active landfill is much more challenging and requires considerable expertise. Twelve years is entirely too long not to inject competition for the approximately $5 million of work," he said.

At the meeting last week, Slike said GSWA would be meeting with the receiver to confer that week. He told the Post this week that another meeting is to be scheduled, and GSWA will know then if its comments will be addressed.

Financial study

There was talk last week about a financial study produced by the receiver despite GSWA stating there was no need.

"They did one anyway, and we're going to get billed for it," Slike said last week.

That financial study was the eighth Post Closure Cost estimate produced by the receiver, Slike told the Post.

The study is an estimate on how much money will be needed to maintain the Ordot Dump so it doesn't become an environmental threat, and includes costs for groundwater monitoring, landfill gas collection and monitoring, leachate testing and collections, report writing, site maintenance and security, according to Slike.

"An estimate was produced according to federal and (Guam Environmental Protection Agency) guidelines and adopted into the January 2022 closure permit. The receiver has sought to increase their own estimate four months after its adoption and not in accordance with (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act)-prescribed protocols. GSWA has paid in excess of $300,000 to the receiver for those eight Excel spreadsheets and the legal discussions about them," Slike said.

"GEPA regulations allow for a five-year review and resubmission of these cost estimates," he added. "GSWA has consistently implored the receiver that the estimate enshrined in January 2022 is entirely sufficient. There is no need to constantly produce new and different estimates ranging from $52 million up to $93 million. The newest is $23 million."