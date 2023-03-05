The Guam Solid Waste Authority is preparing for a worst-case scenario, where declining revenues could lead to residents only getting their household trash picked up once every two weeks.

GSWA reported $54,747 in commercial revenue for January. Officials have seen month-to-month and year-to-year increases, but, the trash collection agency will be in the red if the worst-case scenario plays out and it’s a direction officials believe they could be headed toward.

“We are, right now, sort of holding our own. We've got ($54,000) more revenue than expenses. In prior months we've had a higher balance going forward. But things are starting to catch up with us operationally,” General Manager Irvin Slike told board officials during its February monthly meeting.

Slike spoke candidly to GSWA's board about the reality of the situation, which, could mean biweekly trash collection for roughly 20,000 curbside customers.

“You're proposing that, if push comes to shove, worst comes to worst, primarily driven by the availability of trucks, I believe, is what you're saying. But exactly, we may have to go to a biweekly collection, which means instead of customers getting their trash collected once a week, they get it collected once every two weeks, correct?” GSWA board Chairman Andrew Gayle asked.

In response, Slike clarified any potential reduction in trash services would not occur in the immediate future.

“It's not something we’re going to start, like, tomorrow. It's just we’re game-planning,” he said. “Working on, developing a route sheet so that if we have to go to that route, we can advertise it and tell people … which day there is and why. And it isn't something that you just … start for the heck of it. … It would be a lot more red ink on these sheets before we have to implement that.”

Overall, it looks like GSWA is performing well, but a review of its January financial report by line items showed operations, contractual services, and receiver expenditures were all over budget.

“We are expending ($70,000) over budget on (contractual services). This receiver line of ($140,000) exceeding is just contributing like crazy to that. On the next section, (other expenditures), we are ($17,000) over but overall we are ($54,000) ahead because we are seeing this ($141,000) ahead of budget in revenues,” Gayle said.

Gayle called for Slike to expand on the financial picture so that board members could understand the gravity of the situation.

“The issue becomes, if you look at, look at the Layon (landfill) operator. So we renegotiated that extension and what it did for us is that mitigated the inflationary increases that the receiver had sort of built in. So, it's showing a slight increase, not as bad as if you look at the Harmon (transfer) station operations. There, it's a bigger increase because the full 6% to 7% inflation rate kicked in, as well as an inflation rate and a fuel adjustment. So we looked at the tonnage going into Harmon and it's roughly the same tonnage, we're paying about $100,000 more based on fuel and the cost increase on the contract,” Slike said.

'Burning up time'

The next big cost driver is the federal receiver: Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc., a national solid waste management consulting firm that has been a court-mandated overseer of the island's solid waste services for more than a decade.

“The latest invoices are running about ($60,000) per month in charges. Those come right out of our operating expense. Before, they were a little under ($10,000) or around ($10,000) to ($12,000), so they’re considerably more. There’s not much we can do,” Slike said.

As the receiver, GBB’s objective was to work with Guam’s government, the Guam Solid Waste Authority, solid waste companies, residents and the U.S. military to establish a long-term, financially viable and sustainable waste management system for Guam.

The receiver expense for attorney fees, which GSWA pays, is $250 an hour.

“They sit on these calls, that we have weekly, for about an hour and a half or they’re preparing documents. That’s burning up time,” Slike said.

Fleet issues

GSWA’s fleet of five operable diesel trucks has also been burning through its budget with maintenance, labor and other associated costs.

“The labor is predominantly the double shifts that we have. We were able to reduce our head count by six as compared to last year, but the increase in salaries and the increase in the temporary labor contract sort of diminished those,” he said. “On vehicle maintenance, we are running ahead of budget simply because we’re trying to rebuild our old trucks to make them last for at least another couple of years.”

GSWA is waiting for the arrival of three more trucks in August and while Slike said, ordinarily you wouldn’t “put fuel injectors in (the trucks) and other things that we've been doing. But, we have to make sure that (the trucks) last that long based on this red ink.”

“It's my professional opinion that we need to start considering how we're going to collect waste in a more efficient, more cost-effective manner,” he said, referring to biweekly trash collections.

If a switch to biweekly trash collection was made, Slike said it would “eliminate” double shifts.

“It would just go to a single shift, but only collect half on Monday on one week and then the other half the following week,” he shared as an example.

Doing so would also alleviate the workload on the aging fleet, which needs to last long enough for GSWA to procure newer equipment.

GSWA needs 10 trucks to service trash collection needs on island, and, although they do have funding to purchase seven electric trucks, the expected delivery time is 24 months, at minimum.

“So we're not going to be able to see any trucks until February of 2025. That means the current maintenance requirements for our trucks will have to continue for that and so we had budgeted $1.1 million … in the fleet maintenance and maintenance cost,” he said.

Until that time, these costs are only expected to increase.

“You’re looking at, in the next two years, just to try to keep the wheels turning and have trucks for your collection crews to use before you get new ones, and that’s hopefully. I am not clairvoyant, but you need to think the worst. And the one way you could stretch your trucks out if they're not working, you have less of them is to lessen your collection effort. So if you cut your collection effort in half each day, you'll be able to serve with less people and less trucks,” Slike rationalized.

GSWA is currently fixing its trucks. One has already racked up $84,000 in spending to rebuild it.

“The good news, … the parts and some of the fluids that we're buying are a third of the cost that we were paying. … So even though we're spending more on parts and supplies we're getting more of them and it should help us, hopefully, we'll see some results in keeping our fleet working longer than it had been before,” Slike said.

Moves have already been made to avoid the “red,” budgetary line. Katherine Kakigi, GSWA’s comptroller, told the board an executive decision was made to defer and reprogram funds.

“In light of the increased cost for this year, … we made an executive decision to defer our equipment replacement fund,” Kakigi said. “I needed to reprogram some to fund all these costs that are underbudgeted, not to mention the … expecting increase of receiver's costs.”