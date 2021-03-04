The Guam Solid Waste Authority is working to petition rate increases from the Public Utilities Commission. But should the hike take place, it won't happen until the beginning of fiscal year 2022, according to GSWA board Chairman Andrew Gayle.

GSWA General Manager Larry Gast recommended during last week's board meeting to proceed with the rate increase recommended by the management audit and rate study developed by PUC consultants.

The board approved Gast's recommendation and authorized him to proceed with procuring services to help present the rate case to the PUC, which has final say on rate matters.

With everything that needs to take place, including public hearings, a rate increase – if approved – likely won't take place until the beginning of fiscal 2022, which falls in line with the rate study model, Gayle said.

Gast recommended an increase to rates over two years, rather than a larger increase in one year.

GSWA currently charges $30 per month for residential collection services. The tipping fee charged at the Layon landfill is $171.60 per ton. The current rates have been in effect since 2012.

Under the two-year model in the study, the rate would increase to $35 per month in 2022 and then up to $38 in 2024. The tipping fee increases to $205 in 2022 and then $225 in 2024.

While GSWA is experiencing financial issues with the loss of commercial trash collections due to COVID-19, the audit and rate study did not take into account the pandemic's impact in publishing its findings.

The cost of trash collection services for residential customers is insufficient to support the true cost of those services.

During last month's meeting, Gast also presented a straw plan for implementing islandwide residential trash services, which would require all residents in single-family homes, townhouses, or apartments and condos with fewer than four units to subscribe to residential trash services. This mandating of services was also discussed in the audit and rate study.

But legislation is needed to make this a reality, as well as major capital investments for more trash carts and vehicles, among other things, according to Gayle.

"As such, this will take some time to work out to ensure there is not only political support for this mandate but also a funding source to pay for it. GSWA could not afford to implement this without an external source," he said.

Paying $2M annually

Gast has also reported that a favorable decision in the government of Guam's case against the U.S. Navy, for its role in dumping toxic waste at the now-closed Ordot dump, could free up $2 million per year for GSWA.

The agency currently pays $2 million per year into an escrow account to pay for the future costs to maintain the cap at the former dump.

Gayle said they expect to pay that amount for several more years to satisfy a court-ordered financing plan, but if the $2 million obligation is removed, he is certain that will have a direct impact on rates.

"However, I am not entirely sure it would negate the requirement for any increase, but rather would minimize the increase," Gayle said.