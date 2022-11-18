GSWA, GWA to meet next week to discuss Ordot dump leachate

Officials from the Guam Solid Waste Authority are scheduled to meet with the Guam Waterworks Authority next week to discuss a reduced rate for disposing of leachate from the Ordot dump.

The GSWA board of directors met recently for its monthly public hearing and one of the topics of discussion was an article published in The Guam Daily Post explaining how GWA is "concerned" over a request to possibly lower the rates to dispose of leachate at Ordot dump.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo, in particular, expressed concern that, despite the report saying the strength of leachate was found to be weaker and warrant a lower rate, an issue remains with the volume of leachate being produced after it had been anticipated to decrease over time.

"I think the elephant in the room is the amount of volume," Bordallo told the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday before saying the "volume issue will be of greater impact than trying to put the onus on GWA."

In the GSWA board meeting held Thursday, agency General Manager Irv Slike, who initially revealed the details of the report, said he is set to meet with GWA Tuesday to discuss the issue.

GSWA board Chair Andrew Gayle, in addition, said, "We're not asking for a special rate, we're asking them to charge the existing rate that's on their system, that's on their regulations currently for what is coming out of Ordot."

As reported in the October board meeting, Slike said the leachate is currently being disposed of at the "commercial 3" rate at $27.42 per thousand gallons, but the report, however, shows it should be at the "commercial 1" rate of $8.11. Slike said if the rate is changed, "the post-closure fund should reduce about $12 (million) to $13 million based on unit cost for disposal of leachate."

Status hearing

In the meantime, the board discussed the post-closure plan for the Ordot dump and the upcoming status hearing in the District Court of Guam, set for Dec. 13.

Gayle mentioned there are weekly meetings between the parties being held to try to determine the proposed cost of the budget and why the amount of leachate is increasing over time.

Gershman Brickner & Bratton, the long-standing federal receiver for government solid waste, is also in the middle of an investigation to prepare a report and a plan before the federal court hearing.

When asked by board member Peggy Denney about what the receiver had found during its investigation, Slike said the receiver and the agency have come to an agreement that there is a problem with the Ordot dump.

"The receiver is now firmly behind what I was trying to tell them back in May, that Ordot is not behaving like what it should be. Finally, they came around and recognized that this is a problem, the volume of leachate ... increasing is not normal and this is something that needs to corrected," Slike said.