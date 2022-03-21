Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Irvin Slike said earlier this month that incinerating trash as a solution to Guam's solid waste disposal could come at a higher cost.

He was asked about his thoughts on trash incineration on Guam during a recent Rotary Club of Northern Guam meeting. Waste-to-energy or trash incinerators have long been banned on the island but the potential for reconsideration occasionally comes up as a point of discussion.

Sen. Chris Duenas recently stated that he believed there should be an active discussion on this issue and that should be part of an overall strategy to address solid waste on Guam.

Slike said waste-to-energy is the most expensive option to manage waste.

An advantage is that burning waste reduces volume, so it can extend the life of a landfill, but the waste left behind still needs to be addressed, meaning costs don't disappear, according to Slike.

"It's just spread out over a longer time period," he added.

"There's a link on the internet. It's called wteinternational.com. You go to that, it's a budgetary website. So you put the number of tons per year you manage and it'll spit out what's the cost to build one of these waste-to-energy plants," Slike said.

For Guam, at 97,000 tons, the cost would be about $82 million. Amortize that over 20 years, and it would mean increasing the current commercial tonnage rate by $42, to be about $213 per ton, according to Slike.

"On the residential side, because each person roughly produces a ton per person and its 3.2 people per household, we would need to increase (the household rate) ... to like $41 per month instead of the current $30, which isn't bad. So, the 20 years is probably the maximum time you could borrow money for waste-to-energy, and these are with no interest. It's going to be higher with interest," Slike said.

Looking at a more typical 10-year borrowing period for a WTE plant, the commercial rate would need to increase by $84 and the residential rate would have to go up $30 to $52 per household, he added.

Final chapter of solid waste receivership might be near

The Guam Solid Waste Authority is waiting to receive final comments from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 9 office on the Ordot dump post-closure issues.

This will set the stage for the hearing that could relinquish the remaining federal receivership functions over Guam's solid waste operations.

"It's the finalization of the comments they've submitted so far. It's hopefully not any new information. It's just a final sign-off that they're done with reviewing the plans that were submitted and the construction activities at Ordot," GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike said earlier this month.

The government of Guam's solid waste operations have been under federal receivership since 2008. The federal government sued GovGuam to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns and to construct the Layon Landfill, under the receivership.

Gershman, Brickner & Bratton Inc. was appointed by the District Court of Guam to serve as the receiver.

The court ordered a partial end to the receivership in 2019, but a complete transition out of the receivership has been a moving target. The federal court wanted assurances that funding, longer-term upkeep and monitoring of the former Ordot dump, which has been capped, do not get neglected. The former dump's gas emissions and leachate are among maintenance issues that GovGuam is expected to be on top of long after the receivership ends.

Slike said the date for when receivership will end will depend on the court and when a hearing is scheduled.

"At the very earliest, it's probably going to be very late May or June," he said, speaking in a recent Rotary Club of Northern Guam meeting, adding that it was essentially still up in the air at this point.