With the Guam Solid Waste Authority facing a revenue shortfall exceeding $1 million and a net operating loss of about $1.5 million in fiscal year 2020, the agency is eyeing capital improvement grants from the Department of the Interior and compact impact funding to help boost finances.

The GSWA board voted Thursday to draft a letter to the governor asking for consideration for the grant money. Board Chairman Andrew Gayle said GSWA is seeking to offset two major expenses: $3 million in debt service paid annually for the recent bonds purchased to fund a third cell at the Layon Landfill, and $2 million paid annually for the Ordot post-closure care fund.

While the agency is not at this stage yet, Gayle said, two options to balance costs and funding without the grants could include reducing services or increasing rates. Such services would include recycling.

"I will be using the current financial situation as the justification, and stress that we're going to need some capital injections to offset these expenses, or we may have to look at two things, either reducing services we provide or increasing rates," he said.

But board member Peggy Denny also noted that the costs related to recycling and household hazardous waste are "not really covered" under the current rates. The residential rate of $30 hasn't changed since 2012, according to Gayle.

"We're going to point out some of our revenue losses, I'm going to be pointing out some of our expense issues," Gayle said. "We will be pointing out that the consultants are finishing up their management audit and rate study, and the initial indications are our costs for residential trash service exceed our rates. We're putting that in the letter."

Long-term solution

A potential long-term solution the agency might explore is mandating trash pickup as part of homeownership. Gayle said the concept has been discussed with the governor.

"About making trash somehow mandatory – if you're in a single-family home or a multidwelling unit, you just have to pay for trash services included as part of your water bill. ... In other jurisdictions it's part of your property tax," Gayle said.

If trash pickup was mandatory, it would double the customer base, according to Gayle. Doing so would mean acquiring more vehicles to do pickups and more collections enforcement, but it might also allow the agency to lower the rates, he added.

"I think it also helps with illegal dumping. ... You have no reason to dump illegally, because you've got a trash bin that's going to get picked up," Gayle said.