GSWA: New trash truck in next week

The first of three new large diesel garbage trucks for the Guam Solid Waste Authority will be arriving Sept. 13, with a second truck expected within a week or so after that, according to GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike.

It's a bit of good news for the solid waste agency, which has had to find ways to ensure its existing garbage trucks are kept together until new ones arrive – a challenge that was compounded by a delay in shipping.

GSWA ordered three large diesel trucks that were initially expected in July, but were delayed to September.

While two of the large diesel trucks are arriving soon, GSWA would have to wait about a month afterward for the third truck to arrive, Slike said during an agency board meeting last week.

GSWA had also ordered three smaller electric garbage trucks. Two were initially expected in July and the the third in August. Those were delayed as well. Slike said last week that he hasn't heard about a more solid arrival time for the electric trucks, but the prior rough estimate was within September and October.

According to Slike, the electric trucks will arrive in the same way as the large diesels - two initially and the third about a month or so after.

The three diesels are MultiPack trucks, which can be loaded from the rear and can have automated loading arms. The electric trucks are smaller and are strictly rear-loaders, to be used on narrower roads and rural roads.

Slike said last month that if board members saw an increase in maintenance costs, it's because GSWA had to keep its fleet "Band-Aided" together until new trucks arrived.

Last week, in addition to news about new trucks arriving soon, Slike also delivered a bit of good news about the existing GSWA fleet.

"Through our mechanic working diligently, we've actually got eight serviceable trucks at the moment. Crossing our fingers. We've been able to cut back on our hours because we've been able to finish routes around 2 p.m., instead of doing the second shift," Slike said.

Board member Peggy Denny also stated that financial information indicated GSWA has been able to spend less on vehicle maintenance compared to this time last year.

"That is correct, yes," Slike said.

GSWA also is seeking four more large diesel trucks.