The Guam Solid Waste Authority board of directors has adopted a resolution authorizing management to petition the implementation of rate increases with the Public Utilities Commission.

"Right now, the idea would be we would create a docket with the PUC saying we're looking to adjust our rates to reflect a more accurate cost of service. These are our (calendar year) 2024 rates. And then caveat it with the different scenarios. If certain things take place, rates can either go up or go down," GSWA Chair Andrew Gayle said Thursday at a board meeting, when the resolution was adopted.

"What you're recommending here is the $35 residential rate, a $179 commercial rate, and a $190 government rate," Gayle added, referring to the 2024 rates recommended by Utility Financial Solutions LLC.

UFS President Mark Beauchamp presented four rate scenarios to the board Thursday, from the worst case to best case, with all scenarios calling for the same rate increases in 2024. Rates in subsequent years will depend on whether residents are mandated to subscribe to trash collection services, and if there are changes to post-closure costs for the former Ordot dump.

The current basic residential rate is $30 per month. The commercial rate is $156 per ton with a discount. Otherwise, the current commercial rate would be about $171 per ton, the same as the current government rate per ton. UFS wants to eventually eliminate the commercial rate discount and make it equal to the government rate by 2025.

The current rates have been in place for 10 years.

Required subscriptions

Mandated islandwide trash collection is something GSWA officials and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero have talked about implementing. This would not only increase GSWA's consumer base, but also may help curb illegal dumping.

Implementing the proposal, however, would require new equipment, such as more trash collection trucks, and passage of legislation for the mandate.

Meanwhile, GSWA pays $2 million per year into a restricted reserve fund to cover current and future expenses at Ordot.

The federal government sued GovGuam to force the closure of Ordot dump over environmental concerns. Local solid waste operations have been under federal receivership since 2008. The court ordered a partial end to the receivership in 2019, but a complete transition is pending.

For the base case, or the status quo scenario - no mandated islandwide trash collection or rate changes, in addition to costs for Ordot - operating revenues for GSWA per year would hit around $20 million, with modest growth leading into 2028. But this would come with negative cash flows each year after considering expenses, beginning in 2024 with nearly $2.5 million in the negative.

"One of the things, obviously, we need to reverse that negative cash flow," Beauchamp stated.

Gayle said at Thursday's meeting that the rate model and financial plan presented by UFS is a tool and numbers can be adjusted.

"They've given us the ability for puts and takes, to change assumptions, to validate the plan, to update the plan, but we need to start someplace," Gayle said.

Beauchamp said his feeling is that the PUC will scrutinize "a lot" of the budgetary projections and GSWA will have to justify those projections.

"I think our initial projections were a lot worse, actually. And (GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike) kind of worked on it and tried to figure out ways to save money, ... but you never know what the PUC is going to say or their consultants," Beauchamp added.