GSWA seeks approval for truck purchases

The Guam Solid Waste Authority board authorized management to seek approval from the Public Utilities Commission for the purchase of three trash collection trucks.

The trucks are 24 cubic yard refuse models.

GSWA has been operating through a shortage of working trucks, as well as high maintenance costs, due to using old vehicles that require constant repairs.

The number of working trucks changes from time to time, but the agency usually has about five to six trucks available each day, whereas the normal complement is 10. GSWA has been running double shifts on certain days to service customers.

Last Thursday, when the GSWA board discussed this issue with their management team, five trucks were operational while one went down earlier that day.

The agency plans to purchase the new trucks from Mid Pac Far East to the tune of $1.33 million in total. But even if the purchase is approved, it may take nearly a year for the trucks to arrive, as delivery is estimated within 310 days after the date of purchase.

"You won't know until you actually make the award, but at this point, we've got a bid that says 310 days. If we make the award, there may be some considerations for earlier or it could possibly be later," GSWA General Manger Irvin Slike said Thursday.

The agency is in no position right now to begin decommissioning older trucks even when the new trucks arrive, Slike added. The only exception would be in the event of major mechanical failures.

On Thursday, the GSWA board also authorized management to commit $100,000 as a cost share for a grant that will help the agency to switch out an older diesel truck for an electric model. The grant is called The 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Tribal and Insular Areas Grant.

The electric truck that GSWA plans to purchase is $400,000, while the grant can offer $300,000. The federal government wants assurance that money is pledged to complete the project once grant moneys are given, according to Slike. The deadline to submit the grant application is Oct. 26. The agency will know if it won the grant around March or April next year.

"This resolution commits us to do what we wanted to do anyway, which is purchase an electric truck. But we'll purchase it for $100,000 instead of $400,000," Slike said.

The electric truck eyed with the grant is a smaller vehicle for rural or unpaved roads, according to Slike. Larger electric trucks are $805,000, he said. The agency's plan is to obtain seven large electric trucks and three smaller ones. Government officials are looking for a way to utilize the federal General Services Administration for purchasing the large electric trucks. There may be cost-saving opportunities through rebates and similar incentives, according to Slike.

Board Chairman Andrew Gayle noted that additional trucks are needed to proceed with islandwide mandatory trash collection, which the governor's administration has championed. Gayle said he reached out to the governor's office for an update but hadn't heard back by Thursday's meeting. The last he heard about the matter was that Adelup was still looking into funding issues. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she wants to implement the program without a rate increase.

"Regardless of that, we still need the trucks. Without the trucks, without the carts, we're not going to be able to implement it. As long as we keep working on this concurrently, and we're still working diligently on these trucks. And I think going down the federal GSA is the correct route," Gayle said Thursday.

Slike said they are going to be meeting with rate consultants next week. The consultants will develop two rate scenarios, one with the islandwide program and one without.