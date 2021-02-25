GSWA seeks higher trash fees

The Guam Solid Waste Authority is operating at a deficit as the number of residential customers increases and business from commercial customers has decreased.

“Our commercial garbage has fallen through the bottom. We're like 25% off on that and that's where most of the money is made for GSWA - through commercial revenue. So what was bringing us revenue disappeared; what's costing us money is increasing. So we're actually operating at a deficit right now," said GSWA General Manager Larry Gast.

The cost of trash collection services for residential customers is insufficient to support the true cost of those services.

“We only get $30 a month, we're running further and further behind. We have to do something. The (Public Utilities Commission) had an independent auditor that they hired, come in, and audit our program and they're the ones that said that the residential waste was costing us quite a bit of money and that we needed to do a rate increase right now,” Gast said.

GSWA and the board are discussing the need for an increase in the cost of trash collection services.

"They recommended two things. One was a two-part increase. The other was a single step increase and of course, we're looking for the two-part increase instead of hitting everybody at one time, phase it in a little bit as the best way to go," said Gast.

Gast said the deficit began growing last April – about a month after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island, and now the agency is spending more money than they are making.

“We could see a continuous shift as people were staying home; businesses were closed. Nobody was doing anything. Household hazardous waste skyrocketed, people didn't have anything else to do. They were cleaning out their garage. They were cleaning out the back bedrooms. They were throwing away the old electronics they were doing all of that kind of stuff. So our cost for household hazardous waste almost doubled during the time frame because people were trying to clean up. They had nothing else to do,” Gast said.

As a result, Solid Waste has been tapping into its reserves which are for maintenance and new equipment purchases.

“So we're getting to a situation where we are having more breakdowns and multiple breakdowns, but we tapped our equipment fund to make up for the shortfall that we have. So it's something that's going to continue to plague us until we can find a solution for it. You know, we don't have a large budget to begin with,” Gast said.

On a daily basis, there are 12 to 14 garbage trucks on the road. At eight years old, Gast said up to six of those trucks break down in a day.

This has resulted in delays in trash collection schedules within the villages.

Gast said he anticipates the fleet maintenance bill to be over $1 million this year.

"And when you think about that that you know, our revenues are only $18 million," Gast said. "A million off the top, we're paying $3 million for the bond for cell three construction, $2 million for long-term care and that's $6 million. It's a third of your money right there before you even get to labor, landfill space, paying the contractors to operate the landfill, everything else. So we're struggling right now."

Gast said the deficit does not impact the federal receivership case in the District Court of Guam, which has been keeping tabs on GSWA.

Gast said, "We are scheduled for June-July time frame for the receivership to be totally 100% completely finished and done and gone with and if that comes true I will be grateful because it was supposed to happen last July."