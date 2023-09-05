GSWA: Senator drafting bill for islandwide trash collection plan

Sen. Sabina Perez is drafting a measure for islandwide trash collection, according to discussions at last week's meeting of the Guam Solid Waste Authority board.

There isn't any information on the bill from the senator herself. Questions sent to Perez's office regarding how much progress has been made with the bill, when it would be introduced and what provisions might be included have not yet been answered.

However, there was some discussion at the GSWA meeting on what input agency officials provided for the proposal.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has spoken about wanting to implement islandwide mandatory sign-up for trash collection services since 2021, largely as a means to combat illegal dumping.

Implementing this initiative will require legislative action and, according to updates provided at GSWA meetings, the governor's office had been developing legislation for that purpose.

At last week's meeting, GSWA Chair Andrew Gayle said the agency provided Perez with legislative language that GSWA had been working on with the governor's office.

"I sent a note to the governor and her chief of staff and her legal office about it," Gayle said. "I hadn't heard back, but I bumped into her chief of staff and I mentioned that Sen. Perez's office had drafted a bill and that we would like to share what we had come up. And he didn't have any problem with it."

Gayle said GSWA shared basic tenets for the legislation, including using GWA billing information to develop a customer list; that GSWA would issue its own billings and develop a memorandum with the Department of Revenue and Taxation to go after delinquent accounts; and that there would be some sort of lifeline program to be funded externally, and not by ratepayers.

Based on prior board discussions, the lifeline program is intended to provide some sort of subsidy to eligible ratepayers. Board discussions in July indicated that the lifeline piece was holding back the submission of legislation from the governor's office, and at the time, that provision hadn't been finalized and no external funding source had been identified.

"Hopefully we can get some traction on that (bill)," Gayle said at last week's meeting. "We will still have to make sure – once we get that, we still have to procure carts. And it will take some time to implement the program. But the sooner we can do that (legislation), the sooner we can start that procurement, right?"

GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike affirmed that was the case.