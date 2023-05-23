GSWA to get 6 trash trucks before end of 2023; GM 'confident' service will stabilize

A disposal disaster may be averted, provided all goes well and old trash trucks held together with “chicken wire and bubble gum” can hold out until July, according to Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Irvin Slike.

GSWA's board this month approved the purchase of three small electric refuse trucks at a cost of about $1.2 million, Slike said. Two will be delivered by the end of July and another toward the end of August. In addition to the electrics, three large diesels are expected to be delivered in the same timeframe.

The trash collection agency earlier was on the verge of implementing biweekly trash pickup, should one more trash truck in the fleet break down. But with the new purchase and the hiring of a talented mechanic, "I'm pretty confident between now and the end of the year, we're gonna be able to service the customers, like they were accustomed to, before we got into this mess," he said.

The solid waste agency has been down to five reliable trucks out of a fleet of nine for months now, which has led to double shifts and reducing collection of recyclable waste bins to biweekly service.

Another bid for four more large diesel trucks will be going out soon. The agency’s new mechanic has done a “mini rebuild” of the aging trash fleet, which should keep them in good shape until the extra reinforcements arrive, Slike said.

Supply chain issue previously put the timeline to get a reliable fleet of trucks out as far two years. The agency secured the incoming three diesels last year but was not expecting the electric shipment.

Slike said they managed to get approval from the Department of Administration to put their bids out through the U.S. Government Service Administration, which handles procurement for the federal government. Two companies from California will supply the electric trucks, which handle about nine or 10 cubic yards of refuse.

A proposal to hike trash rates from $30 a month to $35 is now waiting to go before the Public Utilities Commission, Slike said. The extra charge to GSWA's 20,000 or so customers will among other things help the agency put aside money to plan for future truck replacement – something that should have already been going on, according to the general manager.

Slike took charge of the agency in late 2021. He said that a regular replacement schedule would have prevented the high maintenance costs and garbage woes that residents now have to face.

Will a reliable trash fleet bring the island any closer to mandatory trash collection, an idea that’s been floating around for about a year now?

"It's sort of a political decision,” Slike said.