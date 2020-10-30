GSWA: Trash collection fees could increase

The Guam Solid Waste Authority is seeking the governor's assistance with obtaining capital improvement grant funding in order to mitigate potential increases in the cost of trash collection and disposal as the agency anticipates millions in losses throughout the current and subsequent budget years.

The agency might also opt to reduce nonessential services, such as curbside recycling collection, to mitigate losses without the additional funding.

The current monthly residential trash collection rate of $30 per month has been unchanged since the receiver established it in 2012, according to GSWA.

A draft audit estimated that the actual monthly cost to service customers will rise to $44.59 per customer by fiscal 2023, from $42.39 currently, GSWA board Chairman Andrew Gayle stated in a letter.

Gayle wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero at the end of September to seek help with funding.

However, according to Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's office requested more information and is still awaiting the response.

Gayle told The Guam Daily Post that the governor's fiscal team reached out to GSWA management for more information and pro forma projections, to ensure that the grant request is evaluated properly and is comparable to other CIP grant requests.

Part of the information requested will be provided by a management audit and rate study, which should have been presented to the Public Utilities Commission Thursday night. Once accepted by the PUC, Gayle said, the GSWA board will work with management on the recommendations in the audit, including the rate increase.

Gayle's September letter states that GSWA anticipated a revenue shortfall of $1.1 million in fiscal 2020, resulting from the agency's inability to meet revenue projections established by the federal receiver and the financial impact from COVID-19.

The receiver was appointed by the District Court of Guam in March 2008. A partial end to the receivership was ordered in April 2019.

The receiver anticipated that GSWA would realize about 3% increases in revenues annually, but revenues have been flat since 2017, while expenses have increased, Gayle wrote.

To mitigate the 2020 shortfall, the GSWA board authorized management to tap into unrestricted reserves and defer annual budgeted transfers to reserves that fund future costs, such as replacement trucks and compliance with regulatory requirements for closure and post-closure costs for the Layon Landfill.

"This is not a recommended practice in the solid waste industry and we are concerned it will have a negative impact on GSWA operations in the future," Gayle stated.

A rate increase may be unavoidable because of regulatory requirements and operational needs, he added.

The rate study factors in operational expenses, debt service, the Ordot post-closure care funding and required reserves for future obligations, according to Gayle.

"As you know, the government of Guam had to borrow money on the bond market, which was guaranteed by Section 30 funds, to build Cell 3 at Layon ... GSWA is required to reimburse (GovGuam) $3 million per year for that debt. We must also comply with the court-ordered advance funding of post-closure care reserve for the Ordot Dump at $2 million per year," he added.

GSWA anticipates annual operating losses between $1.2 million and up to $1.5 million in fiscal 2021 and 2022, respectively. The agency expects $5.4 million in losses in fiscal 2023, when it is required to start setting aside funds for a Cell 4 at Layon.

Without another funding source, GSWA "will be forced to significantly increase its rates or reduce nonessential services, such as residential curbside recycling collection and household hazardous waste acceptance," Gayle wrote.

The audit recommends a rate increase and suggests two options, Gayle told the Post. One option is a large increase in fiscal 2024. The other is for two smaller increases, one in fiscal 2022 and another in fiscal 2024. A rate increase will require separate approval from the PUC.