 GTA accepting applications for Youth Leader program

GTA is now accepting applications from high school students for its Youth Leader program for school year 2020-2021. The program showcases young leaders who shine in sports, in the arts, and are creating positive change in their communities while excelling in academics.

With youth empowerment at the forefront of its community goals, GTA created the Youth Leader program in 2019 as a platform for our youth to inspire others, create meaningful connections with their peers, and reinvigorate positive change in the community, GTA stated.

After receiving more than 40 applications from a competitive pool of high school students last school year, GTA selected Avinash “Avi” Dhanraj and Austia Mendiola as Youth Leaders for 2019-2020.

Laura Nelson-Cepeda, director of public relations & corporate citizenship states, “Our Youth Leader Program creates more avenues of opportunities for students who excel in their respective spaces. It is a platform for our future leaders to share, create and inspire their peers to become unshakeable positive forces in our community.”

The deadline to apply is Sept. 4.

Applicants for the program must: have a 3.5 cumulative GPA; excel in the arts, sports, or creating a positive change in their community or school; and be a Guam resident and enrolled in a local high school for the academic year 2020-2021.

A student who qualifies for the program: receives the latest Android or iPhone and complimentary GTA mobile phone service for one full academic school year; receives a $2,000 tuition scholarship in a 529 plan account with ASC Trust; and up to 100,000 airline mileage points for SY 2020-2021 to compete in approved competitions in the arts, sports or academics.

To apply, visit www.gta.net/YouthLeader2021.