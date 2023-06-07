GTA assists mayors in southern recovery

GTA Teleguam has stepped up to assist the mayors of southern villages in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar by donating mobile phones and prepaid SIM cards to keep staff connected, the company stated in a release.

Villages include Piti, Talo'fo'fo', Inalåhan, Malesso', Sånta Rita-Sumai, Hågat and Humåtak. The devastating typhoon disrupted communication networks in Guam, leaving many mayors and their communities struggling to stay connected during the crucial recovery period.

Recognizing the need for reliable communication, GTA offered mobile phones and prepaid SIM cards. The company aims to empower the mayors with the necessary tools to coordinate relief efforts, access vital information, and ensure effective communication within their respective villages, GTA said in the release.

"Communication during this period of recovery is so important. GTA comes to our aid with service for our maintenance workers to clearly and immediately receive and relay necessary storm-related information in order to rebuild Guam. We are grateful for GTA's commitment to the Mayors' Council of Guam and to our island community," said Jesse Alig, Piti mayor and Mayors' Council of Guam president.

Roland Certeza, GTA president and CEO, expressed his commitment to supporting the affected communities.

"At GTA, we understand the critical role communication plays in times of crisis," Certeza said. "We are deeply saddened by the impact of Typhoon Mawar and are dedicated to helping our southern village mayors stay connected during this challenging period. By providing them with phones and prepaid SIM cards, we hope to facilitate their efforts in delivering assistance and support to those in need."

The mobile phones and prepaid SIM cards donated by GTA will enable mayors to coordinate with emergency services, governmental agencies and community members in their post-storm recovery efforts, the company said in the release.