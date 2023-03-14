GTA campaign for ‘Women-Kind'

On March 8, International Women’s Day, GTA launched its “For Women-Kind” campaign as a way to honor women in the workplace.

Throughout the month of March, the campaign will highlight female GTA executives in a weekly video series through social media posts, according to Michele Catahay Perez, GTA senior community relations manager. In this series, women leaders and executives will share their own experiences and stories of empowerment.

“It’s a full campaign that we are doing to highlight the women in technology and in telecom, especially in our industry, where there aren’t a whole lot of females really running the business,” Perez told The Guam Daily Post. “For us at GTA, it’s always (about) breaking down barriers, … paving the way for a more equal and inclusive future.”

The video series showcases how strong and powerful women are. Not just in GTA as a company, but in Guam as well, said Perez. “These women are there to make the tough decisions and really bring the company forward,” she said.

Their first video, GTA “For All Women-Kind,” chose to shine a light on three influential women in their company.

“I think it’s important for us to highlight the women here at GTA because it’s still hard for women to come out and showcase themselves, showcase how amazing they are. And without the women leaders here at GTA or any of the women coming up and stepping forth and putting themselves out there, the others won’t be inspired to do so themselves,” Stacy Elarmo, vice president of people operations, said in the video.

Elarmo expressed that she finds it very rewarding to see women get out there and try something different. She said it fulfills her to see women stepping outside of their comfort zone.

“I recognize a lot of potential in the women that we have in the industry and I really encourage them by talking to them and letting them know they have it within them. They need to recognize that they have that potential. They have that strength,” said Elarmo.

Sharon Davis, vice president of customer experience, said she tends to motivate other women in her field by speaking up for them.

“It’s unfortunate, really, that a lot of women don’t yet feel comfortable in speaking up for themselves. But I think it’s important that when women are given the opportunity to speak up for other women, that they do. That they take that opportunity,” said Davis.

Davis advised women to “be brave and aim for excellence, not perfection.”

“Women take the time when you ask for help, … they’ll take the time to explain it to you,” Davis said.

Another executive, Crena Byerly, vice president of enterprise sales, has been specializing in subsea cables for about 10 years, a field that many in the past did not pursue.

“When I was brought in, it was mostly men. But you’re starting to see more and more people. You’re starting to see more women in it. You’re starting to see younger generations,” said Byerly.

Women in leadership

According to Perez, there are more women taking on leadership roles in these types of companies and it is important to recognize their success and inspiration.

“It just shows our commitment to being diverse in the company. … A lot of women have so much potential to succeed and we just want to highlight their personalities and what they contribute to the organization and to the island,” said Perez.

The women leaders in the company are “great mentors” as well, Perez told the Post.

“They’re very compassionate. … They’re also willing to grow our team. And in technology, it’s ever-changing. And there's always a process of learning new ways of technology,” said Perez. “For a company like GTA, we’ve been around for decades and it’s just so nice to see that more women are willing to take on leadership roles and be there in really changing and inspiring the community. Because ultimately at GTA, our mission is to inspire the island community in everything that we do.”

She encouraged more local women to take professional leaps.

“Get into the field, put yourself out there, learn more about technology and find the willingness to grow and succeed and that will take you places in life, especially, in places where there are more men working in the industry,” Perez said.

A new GTA video will be posted every week on the company's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube accounts.