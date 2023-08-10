GTA hosted a donation drive in collaboration with Harvest House last month, according to a GTA news release.

Harvest House is a nonprofit that provides support for the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of foster kids and their families, as well as providing aid for children as they transition into adulthood.

As part of its initiative, GTA arranged collection boxes at various locations, including the GTA Experience Center, retail outlets at Micronesia Mall and the company's headquarters in upper Tumon. According to the release, the initiative was supported by the donations of employees, clients and community members.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support from our employees, customers and the community at large,” said Stacy Elarmo, vice president of People Operations. “Witnessing the compassion displayed by everyone who contributed to this cause is truly inspiring. We firmly believe in the power of collective action to make a difference, and this initiative exemplifies the impact we can create when we come together for a common purpose."

The telecom company donated items such as backpacks, water bottles and shoes. The donations were delivered to Harvest House on Aug. 3.

“We want to set up a foster child for success all year long for any occasion and school is the big focus right now,” said Bethany Taylor, executive director and founder of Harvest House. “So many people have donated backpacks, water bottles and shoes for our back-to-school event to help them, as well as free haircuts to help them feel successful and ready to go on their first day of school.”

The nonprofit recently held a back-to-school event for all the foster kids living in the island shelters. According to Taylor, the event provided a wide range of activities for attendees to enjoy, and donations collected were distributed.

“We could not do it without our faithful community partners,” Taylor said. “Even just the love and the compassion that people have, in wanting to do something for our foster community on Guam. It's really sweet to see because we could not do this without our community partners.”

For more information on how to donate to Harvest House, visit harvesthouseguam.org.