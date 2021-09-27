During the pandemic, lots of workers could’ve used a break. But a GTA employee spent her birthday vacation volunteering at the Salvation Army food pantry and thrift store.

“I’ve been so blessed during this pandemic. I was like, you know what? I might as well spend some of my time giving some more,” said Cana Bukikosa, a service solutions tech. “I was able to set aside commodities for the families who need it, and help tidy up the thrift store to make it easier to shop. It put things into perspective – about how hard the people at The Salvation Army work. It’s important to help families put food on the table. To be able to give back to that – it was so rewarding.”

GTA’s employee volunteer program provides curated volunteer opportunities for employees and their families to book, which makes it easier for workers to participate.

Bukikosa encourages more people, especially those who didn’t lose their jobs due to COVID-19, to give back.

“There are so many families here on Guam that are at rock bottom physically and financially, I know I can help by giving some clothing or some food, or just by sitting with them and having a talk. We should set aside some time to help those who need it, because some of us are so fortunate to not be as affected by the pandemic.”