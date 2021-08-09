GTA employees held an internal donation drive to benefit Harvest House, the local foster family organization. They collected 1,083 items from the GTA workforce and their families during the three-week donation drive in July, according to a media release from GTA.

The donations include clothing, toiletries and even a baby walker, to benefit foster children in their transition into new homes.

There are more than 450 foster children on Guam that need the support of the community. "When a foster child enters a foster home, they come with only what is on their backs," Harvest House stated in the release.

Harvest House is accepting donations of school supplies for the upcoming school year.

(Daily Post Staff)