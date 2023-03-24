GTA employees help find missing girl

Hailed heroes, Cody Ogo and Jonie Herradura, two employees of GTA, were at the "right place at the right time," and their decision to act brought a girl who was missing for two days back home to her family.

The girl, 15, ran away from her Yigo home sometime Sunday evening, the Guam Police Department said in a press release. The police asked the community to be on the lookout for the teen, who was last seen in the jungle area near Tun Thomas Dongo Street in Yigo.

Along with the police statement, family members of the teen turned to social media to ask the community for help locating the girl. Their plea caught the attention of Ogo and Herradura, who saw something and said something.

"I'm just grateful that we were in the right place at the right time and could help find the missing teenager. It was a team effort and I'm proud of my colleague for taking quick action and reporting the sighting immediately. We are relieved that the teenager was safe and reunited with her family,” Ogo said in a press release from GTA.

The two men are GTA cable splicers, who were on duty in Mangilao when they noticed the girl “in an abandoned building close by,” according to the telecommunications company.

"As soon as we saw something unusual, we knew we had to report it. It's not just about doing our jobs, it's about being responsible community members. We hope our actions inspire others to be more vigilant and aware of their surroundings. Together, we can make our community a safer place for everyone,” added Herradura.

Police thanked the community for their assistance in reporting possible sightings during the case and confirmed Thursday afternoon the 15-year old had been found and was not injured.

"No injuries reported at this time and the investigation continues with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section,” GPD said.

GTA commended the two employees for their “selfless actions,” saying the men demonstrated the values of the company.

"We are extremely proud of our employees for their quick thinking and attentiveness in reporting their observation, which led to finding the missing teenager,” GTA stated. "As employees, we are not only here to do a job. We are members of a larger community and it is our responsibility to look out for one another. This is a great example of how we play an active role in our community by ensuring the safety and well-being of the people we serve. The GTA family is grateful for the actions of Cody and Jonie and is honored they are part of the GTA family. Congratulations, Cody and Jonie, on a job well done!"