GTA helps manåmko' with tech

Technology definitely has its advantages. But for some, figuring out how to use it to benefit everyday life can be a confusing, especially with the constant upgrades to devices and features. Keeping up with how to operate devices such as cellphones and laptops may require a little help to stay connected - and that’s nothing to be embarrassed about, according to local telecommunications company GTA.

“We all have to learn. We all have to start. There’s no beginner or (advanced) questions. We are here to help everyone - beginners, advanced, intermediate - there’s always something we don’t know. One of our goals at GTA is continuous learning. It changes so fast, so, even us, we don’t know some stuff. But, we are always willing to help. Don’t be scared, shy or nervous,” Corey Flores, GTA's director of technical support, said.

Flores said that’s why GTA hosted a technology workshop Friday for local senior citizens.

“With our elderly, or manåmko', technology is a great way to stay connected in different ways. It helps in their everyday life," he said. "From setting appointment reminders, medicine reminders, calendar events for doctor’s appointments, keeping in contact with family, even entertaining themselves, watching movies (and) surfing the internet. Just using the phone and technology to make their everyday life a little better.”

Keeping in touch

Ana R. Galvez, 85, described herself as an explorer. Staying connected and socializing is a big part of her everyday life.

As a Macheche Community Center regular, she took advantage of the workshop offered Friday at the center.

“I learn so much in here. I appreciate it,” Galvez said.

Galvez spoke of how she loves to socialize and go to the center instead of staying at home, isolated.

A big part of her independence is her phone, which she uses to keep in touch with her daughter through WhatsApp, a social media platform, as they both go about their day.

“Today I said, ‘Lin, I am at the center already. OK. Take care. Drive home safe. I love you.’ Then I put the decoration (emoji)," Galvez said with a chuckle. “She replied, ‘OK, have a great day, Mom. Bye.’ So when I am coming home, I text her too and say, ‘Lin, I am home already. Bye now, love you.'”

Staying connected is very important to Galvez, so she is able to keep in touch with all her loved ones.

"I have five grandchildren. Four boys and one girl. I went last year to Seattle, Washington, to see my great-grand(child). I have two great-grand(children),” she said as she swiped through her phone searching for the picture app.

With her family spread out in the U.S., she attended the GTA tech workshop to learn more about how to use her phone, so she can stay connected with her family and continue to grow their bond despite being thousands of miles apart.

The GTA elderly tech workshop was the first of its kind, but hopefully not the last educational outreach offered by the telecommunications company, said Flores.

“It's always a challenge to see how people use technology and curate that lesson to what best helps them," Flores said." We’d love to do this for more of our senior citizens. We’d love to do this for our children. Both on how to use it and, especially, how to stay safe. That’s another thing that technology also brings. We are welcome to help anyone with workshops, even businesses. This is just the start.”