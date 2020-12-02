GTA kicks off Magic of Giving campaign

GTA's Magic of Giving campaign kicked off on Giving Tuesday with the goal of helping three local nonprofits: Alee shelters; HunterSpeaks; and I Famagu'on-ta.

Throughout December, residents can visit GTA retail stores to donate $3 to the Magic of Giving campaign, and receive a limited-edition Magic of Giving reusable bag while supplies last. All proceeds collected through Dec. 31 will benefit the three nonprofits.

"For some, the holiday season is a difficult time of year. With the pandemic affecting the world, it impacts the very organizations that continue to provide for our families in need. The holiday spirit comes from giving back, giving thanks, and lending a helping hand. We invite you to give a gift that keeps on giving. May we reflect on our blessings and partake in acts of kindness that make the holiday months so magical," said Michele Catahay Perez, GTA community relations manager.

Campaign beneficiaries

The Alee Women and Children's Shelters, a charity under the Catholic Social Service, provides emergency and protective shelter for victims of family domestic violence and sexual assault. Established in 1980, the Alee Women's Shelter serves women, with or without children, in crisis from domestic violence and sexual assault. Services include providing protective shelter for up to 45 days, meals and clothing assistance, respite care and child care to allow adult clients to access services, case management services to obtain financial aid, and access to workshops that build self-esteem and improve relationships. The Alee Children's Shelter is an emergency receiving home for children up to 17 years old who are victims of abuse and/or neglect. These children are placed by Child Protective Services into the shelter for surrogate parenting and 24-hour care. For more information, visit www.catholicsocialservice.org.

The HunterSpeaks Autism Organization was created with a mission to improve the standard of care for children with autism in Guam. Established in 2016, Dr. Vince Duenas and Tanya Duenas co-founded HunterSpeaks in order to fill a void that has been longstanding in Guam's community. The nonprofit, which is the first of its kind on island, provides medically necessary autism treatment to those in need. Their autism program and trainings are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis, offering evidence-based therapy for individuals on the spectrum. Visit www.hunterspeaksguam.org for more information.

I Famagu'on-ta was created through the Federal Child Mental Health Initiative grant award in 2003 to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. The I Famagu'on-ta services are conducted through the wrap-around practice model with partner child-service agencies in providing coordinate and integrated community-based outpatient services for children, and adolescents who are high risk and those with serious emotional disturbances and their families. Services include care coordination, counseling, psycho-educational training and supports, psychiatric and medication management for children and youth, a 24-hour crisis hotline, transition to adult services, linkage and referrals to other mental-health-related services in the community, public awareness and outreach, early identification, prevention and intervention services. For more information call (671) 477-5338.